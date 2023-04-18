BURLINGTON - Numerous warrant articles will be in front of Town Meeting when the body meets for its spring session on May 8.
The Select Board recently did its part and formally endorsing the following warrant articles submitted by the Department of Public Works (DPW), Recreation Department, and Fire Department.
No budget figures have been listed for any of the article below, which will be on the warrant Monday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
In no particular order..
- Pickup Truck (Fire Department)
- Bird Netting (Fire Department)
- NPDES Stormwater Retrofit Project (DPW)
- Douglas Ave Pump Station Design and Construction (DPW)
- Drainage Repair/Stream Cleaning (DPW)
- Portable Sewer Bypass Grinder Pump (DPW)
- Terrace Hall Station Sewer Grinder (DPW)
- Terrace Hall Station VFD Replacement Phase 1 (DPW)
- Sewer Vactor Truck Fan Repairs (DPW)
- Vehicle Replacement (DPW)
- Carpenter House Demolition (DPW)
- Dog Pound Renovations (DPW)
- Facilities Upgrades/Energy Conservation Measures (DPW)
- Cemetery Tractor/Kubota (DPW)
- Recreation Buildings Demo (DPW)
- West School and Museum Repairs (DPW)
- Winn Street and Mountain Road Traffic Light Design (DPW)
- Ford F550 Dump-Truck (Recreation Department)
- Outdoor Facilities Master Plan (Recreation Department)
- Accessible Van (Recreation Department)
- Dump Body Replacement and Tailgate (Recreation Department)
- Street Hockey Renovation (Recreation Department)
- Pine Haven Columbarium (DPW)
- Pine Haven Roof (DPW)
The above-mentioned budget items, as well as many more, will be voted on at Town Meeting on May 8.
