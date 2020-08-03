BURLINGTON - Since enhancing the district’s alternative education program in 2016 by partnering with the Simon Youth Foundation (SYF), the Evening Academy has graduated countless students.
The SYF, a national nonprofit headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, exists to help at-risk students, who are on the verge of dropping out of high school, stay in school. The foundation is a branch of the widely recognized retail developers, Simon Property Group, who owns the Burlington Mall and North Shore Mall in Peabody.
This is in connection with the LABBB Collaborative, which is an organization that helps students with special needs reach their full potential through high quality programs that integrate academic, social, recreational, and vocational services, and enable participation in the least restrictive environment.
“[The SYF’s] objective is to get as many students through to a high school diploma as possible,” said School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “This is for students who struggle with school and maybe need an alternative setting or experience.”
Students who participate in the Evening Academy typically don’t have schedules that coincide with a regular high school schedule.
“Kids may work during the day so they have to take classes at different times during the night,” remarked Dr. Conti. “We are just trying to get them a high school diploma because maybe their family situation requires them to work. You can imagine [all the different reasons] why a traditional high school schedule does not work for them, so instead of having them drop-out, we created a program that works for them.”
Eligible students for the academy are required to have a full-time job and pass MCAS to become graduation-eligible.
The SYF is a charitable part of the Simon Property Group, and they donate space in their malls for school districts to use as space for academic learning. The SYF donates, equips, and refurbishes the space, and the district just has to provide the teachers. However, the challenge is the limited space that exists in the Burlington Mall, so the night classes have taken place in a Burlington High School classroom, which is different from most of the other Evening Academy programs.
The benefits of the partnership entail the district working with the SYF for training and professional development around alternative education; networking with other alternative education high school programs throughout the country; and the SYF providing annual scholarships for alternative education graduates, which Burlington kids are eligible for.
In Burlington, the class meets four nights a week with several Burlington Public School teachers leading the academy. These teachers specialize in being able to foster relationships with the students and keeping them engaged in learning.
“The Evening Academy is largely successful, thanks to our participating teachers who are able to create and sustain relationships with these students throughout the academic process,” praised Dr. Conti, noting the teachers are from the high school and elementary schools in the district.
There were nine graduates this past year and the SYF awarded roughly $7,000 in scholarships for students as well as $6,000 in enhancement grant money for the Evening Academy program in Burlington. In total, they have donated over $50,000 since the partnerships between the district and SYF began in 2016. Dr. Conti called it, “Remarkable.”
The Evening Academy will continue to provide alternative education for high school students who need it.
