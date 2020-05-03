BURLINGTON - As of Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department is searching for a missing 12 year-old girl.
Police disclosed on their Twitter page (@burlingtonpd) that they are looking for Sam Russo, who was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Alcine Lane, off Wilmington Road. When last seen, Russo was wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers, with eyeglasses.
As part of the police statement, authorities are asking the public for any information on her whereabouts. Police Chief Michael Kent confirmed the NEMLEC K9 Unit is currently assisting with the search.
If anyone has seen her or can provide any helpful information on where she might be, they should call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212 and hit 0 for dispatch.
