BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen started the process of reviewing and possibly updating the town’s alcohol rules and regulations.
The conversation stems from a longtime sentiment among officials that Burlington has not created a fair business climate for small restaurants, specifically in regards to the seating requirements needed to get any type of liquor license.
The current policy requires a restaurant to have at least 120 seats to qualify for an all-alcohol license and 40 seats for wines and malt.
With the town set to open a myriad of new restaurants in the Town Center area, including at The Shoppes at Simonds Park (former Building 19 1/2 site), the hope is smaller, non-chain restaurants can occupy most of the tenant spaces in that Town Center Overlay District area. The district is poised to be a main street-type of setting and layout, encouraging pedestrian connectivity and a small-town feel.
“No one is going to open a restaurant [in the Town Center] with 120 seats,” voiced Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi. “We should knock that number down a bit.”
In comparison, surrounding communities have lesser or no seating requirements for obtaining liquor licenses. For example, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Waltham have no capacity limits, while Arlington has 15 for all-alcohol and 19 for wines and malt, Woburn has 100 for all-alcohol and 50 for wines and malt, and Winchester has 24 for all-alcohol and wines and malt.
“We need to look at the fact that we have many chain restaurants,” declared Selectman Bob Hogan. “Other communities have a much lower or no seat requirements at all. All the restaurants seeking liquor licenses would ultimately still need to go through the Board of Selectmen liquor license permit process. This would give the ‘mom-and-pop’ restaurants a chance to succeed in Burlington.”
All the other selectmen expressed support for exploring the town’s outdated alcohol rules and regulations.
“I fully support taking a deep dive into this discussion,” affirmed Selectman Vice Chair Michael Runyan. “It is a great time to review our policy, which has not been updated in over 30 years.”
The selectmen felt it is a good idea to include the Planning Board, Building Department, and Board of Health in these discussions.
“We do not have a specific seating capacity number requirement right now, but we would like suggestions from the other boards and departments they can provide insightful input on this matter,” concluded Chair Morandi.
Several selectmen noted that many Burlington residents have informed them that they prefer more “mom-and-pop” restaurants in town. It’s input like that from residents over the years that channelled town officials to revisit the alcohol rules and regulations.
As a formal public hearing, this matter was unanimously continued to the selectmen’s next meeting on March 22. At that point, it is hoped ample feedback from the Planning Board, Board of Health and Building Department will be heard, eventually helping the selectmen make a decision on what to do.
