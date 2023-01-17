BURLINGTON - In lieu of Food Service Director Karen Damaso retiring from his position of 24 year at the end of November, school officials are continue discussions regarding a proposal to hire a food service management company to fill the void soon.
The entity would take over the role of what Damaso has done for the last 24 years. The current cafeteria workers would remain on staff as they are.
Maybe the biggest benefit of partnering with a food service management company is the ability to write a contract guaranteeing a “break-even/profit” each fiscal year for the school lunch budget.
“If we are not at a profit or break-even margin at the end of the year, then [the food service management company] would be required to cut us a check,” explained School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti.
The meal options may seen an improvement, as well, with expanded menu options including vegetarian and locally sourced fresh foods.
The plan is to do a trial run with a food service management company starting sometime in January and have it run through the end of this school year. At that point, school officials will decide if it’s an initiative they want to move forward with permanently, or pursue the other option which is to hire a food service director from within the department to fill Damaso’s role.
The results from the Request for Proposal (RFP) earned three responses, including Aramark, Fresh Picks Cafe, and Whitsons. School officials are ready to start the selection process.
The “self-sustaining program” one of these vendors will provide, guarantees a full reimbursement and annual profit. A food service contractor’s role entails menu planning, overseeing staff (to an extent), and filling out paperwork to the state, among other obligations.
Currently, the district has an acting food service director, and Dr. Conti said she will likely remain in that role once the food service management company is hired. The rest of the cafeteria staff will also remain in their current positions, but the food service company will likely help make their job more efficient.
The plan is to have the food service company selected by the end of this month and have them assume the role through June 30, 2023, wherein a 2-year option for the district to extend the existing contract will be decided by school officials.
“We will learn at the end of the year, if having a food service company is worth it,” said School Committee Chair Katherine Bond.
No vote was taken on this matter, but School Committee will review each of the three food service vendors and decided which one they want. Expect updates and a vote at the committee’s next meeting.
