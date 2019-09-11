WOBURN - This Saturday, the Men's Night Baseball League (MNBL) of Woburn, MA, is holding their second annual MNBL Family Day.
This fundraiser event is to benefit JackStrong Corp. JackStrong Corp was formed to fund charities that benefit the research of PMD Leukodystrophy. Former MNBL player and Woburn resident Jared Scribner's son, Jack, is living with the rare disease that effects the central nervous system.
The MNBL held a very successful fundraiser last season and are hoping to have another great day this year, as well. Come down to Leland Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and get in on the family fun. All activities for the kids are free and better yet, most are inclusive to all!
This year, they have multiple bouncy houses, face painting (12:30-3:30 p.m.), visits from both Curious Creatures (12-1 p.m.) and Animal Craze (2-4 p.m.), and much more! If that's not enticing enough, try your luck at winning some of the fabulous raffle items, such as a week’s vacation in Palm Coast, FL, including airfare!
They also have tickets to the Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox, gift cards, Legos, and many other items for all ages. The main event of the day is the Home Run Derby! Defending champion Joey Burnham of Woburn, MA, will be back to defend his title.
Registration for the derby begins at 11 a.m. and first pitch is at noon. You don't have to be David Ortiz to win, as everyone who participates ($10 for ten swings) will be entered to win a prize.
We know how busy weekends can be for families, but we encourage you to stop between sporting events/activities and grab lunch and a cold adult beverage, responsibly, of course! All while listening to some great music, watching some baseballs fly and helping to support a wonderful cause. #jackstrong
