BURLINGTON - The Select Board took an important step in moving forward with process of installing a new electronic sign on Town Common.
The hope is to have a concept design in front of Town Meeting in January, even though Town Meeting will strictly be voting on the zoning bylaw amendment. The revised bylaw was devised by town counsel, and it refined the current electronic sign language in Burlington to ensure only an electronic sign can be put on Town Common, as opposed to all municipal properties in town.
The proposed end-result is to have one new electronic sign and the existing sign both on the Town Common to help adequately get messages out to residents driving or walking by.
Town Clerk Amy Warfield spoke in support of the addition of an electronic sign.
“Signage is very important for getting the world out on things like elections, voter registration, early voting guidelines, and returning census forms, among others,” stated Warfield.
In order to get to the point of installing the coveted electronic sign on Town Common, the Select Board voted to unanimously approve the creation of a Design Advisory Committee. It will consist of two members of the Select Board, two members of the Planning Board, and two members of the Board of Appeals.
The Design Advisory Committee’s charge is to work on the design of the electronic sign, which will end up being a presentable concept shown to Town Meeting in January.
As part of the process, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino heeded town counsel’s request and he will provide a draft policy for the electronic sign in Burlington. Sagarino confirmed he will use the draft policy from Tewksbury, a neighboring community who has the same type of electronic sign on their town common grounds that Burlington is seeking.
