BURLINGTON - Right after Raja and Rana’s Indian Market was okayed for a beer and wine license, Town and Country Lottery & Cigar Store earned approval from the Select Board.
With the small grocery store landscape evolving, local businesses like Town and Country Lottery & Cigar Store in the retail strip at 264 Cambridge Street are now seeking beer and wine licenses to keep up with larger grocery stores in the area who are also selling beer and wine.
The Select Board’s comments were similar to what was said during the Raja and Rana’s hearing, with all the members supporting Town and Countr’s beer and wine license, except Select Board Chair Michael Runyan, who has always opposed the concept of having liquor licenses at small grocers or gas stations.
The other members all basically acknowledged there isn’t a rationalization to disallow places like Town and Country to have a beer and wine license, as it will help keep their business afloat and competitive.
“I have no reason to say no to this,” admitted Select Board member Nick Priest. “[Town and Country Lottery & Cigar Store] has been in town for over two decades. They are trying to run a business, and this is the way they have to do it in 2023 and beyond.”
Select Board member Jim Tigges touched on smaller grocers needing to “change their business plans” in order to keep up with the times, which is why the board is seeing an influx of beer and wine license requests these days.
The Select Board approved the beer and wine license request by a 4-1 vote. Runyan opposed.
