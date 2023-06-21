BURLINGTON – Calvin A. Brown III, MD, FAAEM, has joined Lahey Hospital & Medical Center as its new Chair of Emergency Medicine.
Brown has more than 25 years of experience in the health care leadership, clinical and the academic arenas.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Brown join our Department of Emergency Medicine as its chair,” says Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, president of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. “His experience
and expertise will be an asset to furthering the work of the department and the extraordinary emergency care that we provide the community.”
Brown most recently worked as an associate physician of emergency medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Boston as well as Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital and its Urgent Care
Center in Foxboro. He served in multiple leadership roles during his tenure at BWH, including Vice Chair of Network Development, Director of Faculty Affairs, and Associate Chief of Emergency Medicine at Faulkner Hospital.
While he was at BWH, Brown held an appointment as Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School and was a member of the core teaching faculty for the Harvard Affiliated
Emergency Medicine Residency at BWH. He has received several teaching awards, including the Outstanding Attending of the Year Award for four consecutive years (2008-2011) in recognition of the BWH faculty member who exhibits excellence in emergency medicine resident education and mentorship.
Brown’s educational and research interests are in emergency airway management focusing on the intersection of technology, education and safety during emergency department intubations.
His work in this area emerges from a multicenter international intubation registry, the National Emergency Airway Registry (NEAR), for which he serves as the registry’s principal investigator. He has published more than 175 original research investigations, book chapters, scientific abstracts and online educational resources. He serves as an associate editor for Rosen’s “Emergency Medicine – Concepts and Clinical Practice,” is a contributing editor for EB Medicine’s “Emergency Medicine Practice” and is the editor-in-chief of the last two editions of “The Walls Manual of Emergency Airway Management.”
Brown graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. He attended medical school at the University of Mississippi School
of Medicine, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2001. During medical school, he was recognized with the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) Excellence in Medicine student award and was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. He completed his emergency medicine residency training at the Harvard-Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency program from 2001-2005, serving as chief resident in his final year.
“I am honored to lead Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine and its talented team of emergency medicine specialists,” Brown said. “I look forward to furthering the comprehensive, coordinated critical care that we offer our patients, supported by the state-of-the-art services within our Level 1 trauma center.”
Brown succeeds Malcolm A. Creighton, MD, who will continue to serve as Chair of Hospital Based Specialties at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
