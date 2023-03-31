BURLINGTON - Common Craft open-themed concept is about to get more expansive after the Select Board approved an alteration of premises request.
At their meeting this past Monday night, the Select Board ratified an alteration of premises request, allowing Common Craft to expand its patio area ingot he green-space, which will be fenced in around fake turf. This patio will connect to a larger, existing patio, where lounges, chairs and games are. Games like corn hole and light entertainment events will occur on the expanded patio.
The Select Board liked the idea.
“It is a nice, creative idea,” praised Select Board member Jim Tigges. “This will liven up the [Burlington] mall.”
The modern restaurant concept, Common Craft, opened its first location in Massachusetts on the Burlington Mall campus in 2021.
Common Craft is a unique dining experience, which includes both a restaurant establishment and a retail wine/malt store operation. The full-service restaurant is comprised of multiple distinctive rooms offering various cuisines complimented by various wines, craft beers and other alcoholic beverages.
These dining options will be further enhanced with rotating seasonal foods and special beverages intended to maintain customer interests. Segregated from the restaurant is the retail wine/malt sales facility, which are operated in a separate building accessed outside of the restaurant and will offer wine and craft beer products.
The 160 square-foot so-called “bottle shop” is a place for people to buy craft beer and wine that can only otherwise be found inside the formal restaurant space. The bottle shop is located adjacent to the restaurant, sitting separately with just a window as the only mode of operation for purchases.
Lawrence Leibowitz, operations partner at Common Craft, disclosed only a small percentages of the craft beer and wine that is accessible inside the restaurant will be available at the bottle shop.
The concept encourages up-and-coming micro-brew beer companies to be the tenants in their open-space restaurant layout.
Leibowitz, added, “Our concept is for smaller micro-breweries to become something bigger,” further noting, “It is a one-of-a-kind concept.”
The Select Board approved the alteration of premises.
