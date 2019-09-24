BURLINGTON – A new concept on the Burlington Mall property will allow patrons to grill their own food at the table.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ recently earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board pertaining to a special permit that will allow them to occupy 3,329 square-feet for a restaurant in the newly constructed building along Middlesex Turnpike, which formerly was the Sears Tire and Battery site.
The concept offers a unique dining experience by providing specially designed in-table roasters for customers to cook individual cuts of food delivered by the wait staff. The roaster systems are designed to vent smoke through forced air openings built into the roaster, which reduces the amount of smoke and odor emitted in the restaurant.
This idea, which originated in Japan, has successfully expanded across the United States with three currently operating in Massachusetts, including Brookline, Boston (South Bay), and Cambridge (Harvard Square). The Burlington facility will include interior seating for 102 patrons with no exterior seating.
Local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, briefed the planners on the eatery’s background and menu items.
Customers can choose to grill their own food on built-in charcoal grills, which suck smoke beneath the table. Staff members assist diners as needed and share cooking times for every grill item. The approach is adapted from Korean barbecue.
On the menu, expect to see items like salmon bibimbap, Japanese fried chicken, Kobe style ribeye steak, lamb chops, BBQ scallops, spicy pork, noodles, rice, salad, soup and premium BBQ beef.
Grill options are copious. Patrons can choose from set menus in a variety of sizes, combinations and prices. Some of the items include miso soup, salad, rice, edamame, marinated skirt steak, marinated kalbi rib meat, spicy yaki shabu beef and garlic shrimp.
The applicant made it a point to confirm that safety is a top priority in their restaurants, referencing the company has never had an incident with the in-table roasters.
When asked why they wanted to come to Burlington, Vaughan professed, “They want to be a part of the energetic atmosphere in Burlington.”
The planners unanimously supported the special permit, calling it a “straightforward” application. The board is eager to try the new self-grilling concept.
“I am excited to experience it,” declared Planning Board Vice Chair Joseph Impemba. “I think it will be a fine dining experience.”
The “hope” is for Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ to open in May.
