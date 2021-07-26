BURLINGTON - The school district fortunately had ended its academic year when town officials announced E. coli plagued Burlington’s water supply on June 17.
Less than 48 hours later, the E. coli scare was over and residents could go back to using tap-water as they normally do. That problem led to another, revolving around new state drinking water standards. As the result of these standards, the town completed testing for a family of chemical compounds known as PFAS in the past month. The results indicate the presence of PFAS in a concentration above the new standard, and the town is taking immediate action to address these results.
Recent testing of the Vine Brook and Mill Pond treatment plants detected per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at levels of approximately 40 parts per trillion (ppt). Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a new regulation setting the drinking water standard for six PFAS at 20 nanograms per liter (ng/L), equal to 20 parts per trillion (ppt) (referred to as PFAS6). The state set its own standards because these compounds are not yet regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Currently, EPA has an advisory level for two specific PFAS compounds (PFOA and PFOS) of 70 ppt.
“The 40 part per trillion figure is equivalent to one drop in our water tank every six hours,” DPW Director John Sanchez detailed to the Daily Times Chronicle.
The DPW is constructing a plan of action to reduce the amount of PFAS in the town’s drinking water, including opening its connection with Lexington to provide water from MWRA, which does not contain PFAS, to reduce demand on Burlington’s sources. The water from Lexington will help dilute the chemicals in Burlington’s water.
“We are committed to providing consumers with safe and reliable water and are working diligently to develop a plan that ensures the public water supply meets the state’s new drinking water standards,’’ declared Sanchez. “We will keep the public informed as we work with local and state officials to develop, design and implement the most expedient, effective and fiscally responsible solution to this emerging chemical of concern.”
Sanchez confirmed when Phase 2A of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) project is completed by the end of 2022, problems like elevated PFAS will be much easier to manage. This phase of the notable project entails laying down and connecting the water pipe from Burlington through Lexington and Arlington via Adams Street. Additionally, the DPW is going to start designing a facility at the Mill Pond treatment plant that will provide extra filters to ensure all unwanted chemical levels in the town’s water are kept well below the state’s standards.
“The plan is to start designing the new facility this summer, go to September Town Meeting and ask for funding, and complete construction by the end of next year,” Sanchez explained. “As for the MWRA, we are going as fast as we can with that connection. We have been regulated with the permitting process, but are finally at the point where we should start laying pipe in a couple months.”
PFAS are a family of manmade chemicals used for non-stick coatings and firefighting foams. Manufacturing of certain PFAS was discontinued in the U.S. about 30 years ago, but they may still be used in imported products. PFAS are resilient and do not degrade easily in soil and water. As a result, they are widely found in the environment and many consumer products where they migrate to the food supply and drinking water. In fact, most people already have concentrations of these chemicals in their blood as food and consumer products are additional points of exposure.
The DEP recommends consumers in a sensitive subgroup (pregnant or nursing women, infants and people diagnosed by their health care provider to have a compromised immune system), are advised not to consume, drink, or cook with water when the level of PFAS6 is above 20 ppt. The DEP says that “consuming water with PFAS6 above the drinking water standard does not mean that adverse effects will occur. The degree of risk depends on the level of the chemicals and the duration of exposure.’’
There are scientific studies that suggest potential links between exposure to certain PFAS in the environment and health effects. The studies have looked at the effects on the development of fetuses and infants, the thyroid, the liver, kidneys, hormone levels and the immune system, as well as if a cancer risk exists for people exposed to levels well above the drinking water standard.
Sanchez expounded further that it would take a “lifetime of drinking” water with this low amount of PFAS in it to affect an individual without a compromised immune system.
There are currently 40 communities and counting in Massachusetts that have similar high levels of PFAS.
The DEP and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control both note more research is needed and ongoing, and it is important to remember consuming water with high PFAS6 levels does not mean adverse effects will occur. While awaiting further scientific study, Mass DEP has acted to set a drinking water standard and statewide, public water suppliers are working in the best interest of consumers to lower PFAS6 levels where they are found to be at or above 20 ppt.
School viewpoint
The Burlington School Committee addressed the water quality issue pertaining to the bubblers in each building, which have been closed-off anyway with COVID-19.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, confirmed the water filters in each school building are “not capable” of filtering PFAS. This raised the question of whether or not the School Committee wants to reopen the water bubblers for this upcoming academic year, when the buildings are expected to be at full capacity. The committee didn’t make a decision, but it is only July so they still have time to take a formal stance on the matter. Member Christine Monaco mentioned Burlington’s PFAS water situation is not a unique case, with “most” communities in Massachusetts not meeting the newly implemented drinking water standards. Communities not connected to the MWRA make up the vast majority sitting in the same boat as Burlington.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti made sure to point out this is wide-ranging matter facing Burlington.
“This is not a school issue. It is a community issue and we are part of the community,” emphasized Dr. Conti. “The DPW and town are looking for community solutions, and we will help anyway we can.”
Whether the water bubblers are reopened for use in September, or not, this matter will be a recurring item on the School Committee’s agenda until the academic year gets underway.
