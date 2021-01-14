BURLINGTON - Azzur, a life science consulting and project management company that supports early phase, small-scale life science industry manufacturers through its unique program, seeks to reuse the property at 60 Blanchard Road.
The company recently opened a voluminous 10 special permit applications for the Planning Board to consider. They want to expand its current operations in Waltham to the Blanchard Road property in Burlington, where they hope to accommodate a series of individual laboratory tenant spaces, on-site chemical storage and management facilities, loading bay access, and enhanced utilities to ensure uninterrupted power sources. The property is the former dataCon building, which Nordblom Company purchased roughly two years ago and has since been looking for a life science tenant. The building is 1-story and sits at 50,000 square-feet.
Azzur’s unique program is known as “Cleanrooms on Demand” where they lease small clean room facilities and provide critical technical support designed to ensure that individual tenants adhere to applicable guidelines and regulations for product compliance during the manufacturing, control, storage, and distribution of products.
Such a program requires 60 Blanchard Road to be retrofitted so it can accommodate the above-mentioned needs to adequately run their business. The entire site will be repaved and the storm-water system is expected to be upgraded with catch basins, resulting in no adverse impacts to the nearby wetlands.
Azzur is also in front of the Board of Health and Conservation Commission, so the planners didn’t have too much feedback, besides positive comments about another life science company looking to locate in Burlington.
“This is a great catch for Burlington, if approved,” recognized Planning Board member Paul Raymond. “Azzur is a very clean operation, in terms of how they operate their business, that offers a new world of possibilities.”
Azzur currently has 15 locations in the United States, including its Waltham location. With more than 250 industry partners, including 80 percent of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the United States, Azzur Group provides carefully calibrated and efficiently executed project management, process engineering, and compliance services. As one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the consulting, engineering, validation, IT, technical, training, and laboratory services and cGMP manufacturing solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive.
While waiting on formal comments from the Board of Health and Conservation Commission, the planners voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on Jan. 21.
