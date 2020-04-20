BURLINGTON - During another virtual meeting, the School Committee recently provided an update on the progress being made in regards to the remote learning process in Burlington.
COVID-19 has changed the way learning takes place these days, but details from school officials reveal the pandemic hasn’t prevented teachers from being academic innovators for the benefit of their students.
School Supt. Dr. Eric first took a moment to commend the teachers, instructional assistants, tutors, and principals for exuding “tremendous effort” throughout the sudden remote learning process that forced the hand of countless school districts across America in the last month.
“We are in our third week of remote learning and people have put in a lot of hard work to shift their practice from the classroom to home,” acknowledged Dr. Conti. “The feedback from people involved in the remote learning process has been positive.”
The superintendent confirmed the district has been following a schedule template from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) guidelines, which are going to be revisited statewide on May 4. However, Dr. Conti admitted “many feel” school will be delayed longer than May 4.
The Seesaw for Schools program has played a vital role in maintaining communication between instructors and students in Burlington. As an administrator, the program gives them an instant overview of what students are learning and their progress towards standards. It also provides real-time data to support teachers and improve family engagement throughout the remote learning process.
“We have been using the [Seesaw for Schools program] and it has resulted in over 8,000 posts and 8,000 comments, thus far,” detailed Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “Our remote learning is not so much about traditional classroom learning, but more about putting assignments out, completing and posting those assignments, and getting feedback from teachers.”
In order to see this process goes as planned, school staff has checked out over 600 iPads, which students were using while in the classroom, to students so they can do their remote learning. In some cases, parents had to come a specific school to pick up the iPads.
A proud School Committee
The committee was beyond impressed and proud of the work that continues to be put in by school staff and students throughout this difficult learning and living process.
Vice Chair Stephen Nelson spoke of the invaluable collaboration through virtual communication taking place between school staff to ensure students are receiving the best product for learning.
“There is no right or wrong way to handle this unprecedented situation for schools,” said Nelson. “Staff is working tremendously hard and collaborating online to put together strategies and connect with students.”
School Committee member Kristin Russo commented on how “receptive” the school administration and teachers have been in trying to meet everyone’s needs, stating, “It is not easy.”
Expect periodical updates on the district’s remote learning status as the School Committee continues to conduct their meetings in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.