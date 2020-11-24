BURLINGTON - The superintendents and athletic directors of the Middlesex League recently held a formal meeting to discuss a potential winter sports season in a world where COVID-19 continues to run rampant.
Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti briefed the School Committee on the status of the situation, but first praised the 12 Middlesex League athletic directors for completing a successful fall sports season, even without football.
“The athletic directors did a great job creating a fall sports season, allowing our students to compete safely,” he praised. “Out of all our Burlington teams, we only had two positive cases. They deserve a lot of credit for implementing social distancing guidelines and having the kids follow them.”
Masks were worn and players sitting on the bench were safely spread out, highlighting two of the most important guidelines followed this past fall sports season.
With all winter sports taking place indoors, including basketball, hockey, and gymnastics, school districts throughout Massachusetts eagerly await the “modified guidelines” from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).
While waiting, the Middlesex League superintendents have made it abundantly clear they will provide every opportunity for the athletic directors to have a winter sports season, especially after seeing how successful the fall sports season went.
“All 12 superintendents are supportive of giving the athletic directors a chance to have a winter sports season,” reaffirmed Dr. Conti.
For now the winter sports season will start later on Dec. 14, with a hopeful date for games beginning in January.
“There is no final decision yet, but because of the track record of the athletic directors in the fall, there was a consensus that we should let them plan a limited winter season,” stated Dr. Conti. “We will meet again once the modifications from the MIAA are released. The superintendents will either be all in or not have a season, so it will be a unanimous decision, no matter the outcome.”
Dr. Conti further remarked that giving the students a platform to perform athletically together in the fall was “huge” for their social-emotional needs.
Expect the MIAA modifications for the winter sports season to be released in the coming weeks, which will be followed by a final decision sometime before Dec. 14.
