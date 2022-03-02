READING – The Select Board voted Tuesday to give outgoing Town Manager Bob LeLacheur a roughly $17,000 thank you for his nine years of service to the town. But not everyone agreed with the decision.
It was a quick night for the board. During the 2½ hour meeting the board heard a presentation from Town Engineer Ryan Percival about almost $19 million in water and sewer projects, voted to close the warrant for the April Town Meeting, and even voted to shed some light on an upcoming issue. And it also the first Town Manager report for Fidel Maltez.
In the final days of LeLacheur’s tenure, the board had discussed giving him termination pay, as allowed by the town charter. But when it came time to make a decision there were as many opinions as there were board members.
Chris Haley started things off by urging the board to “do the right thing.” For Haley, that meant giving LeLacheur one month of pay plus one week for every year he was Town Manager, meaning an additional nine weeks pay. He also praised the way LeLacheur handled leaving without taking sick pay and said LeLacheur left $124,592.29 on the table by giving the town six-month’s notice and working during that time. While that number was disputed by Anne Landry and chair Karen Herrick, Haley cited numerous stories where private companies gave the outgoing CEOs a golden parachute when they left their company.
But Mark Dockser didn’t agree a parachute was necessary.
“We’re not a company, we’re a town government,” said Dockser. “We have a responsibility to talk about taxpayer money. And that is very different from a company situation … I think we have a responsibility to the taxpayers of this town. I think we have a responsibility in terms of equity and other people. It’s not appropriate for us to be making a termination payment.”
On the other end, Carlo Bacci proposed giving LeLacheur three month’s pay.
“Bob was a leader of this town and led us through covid and went above and beyond anyone else. For that reason alone, never mind many other reasons, I would vote for a minimum of three months. I just think it’s the right thing to do,” said Bacci. “I don’t think one month is enough. I think zero is a disgrace.”
Anne Landry felt that one month salary was the appropriate amount to give LeLacheur. She said the previous Town Manager Peter Hechenbleikner received three month’s pay after his 30 years of service and with LeLacheur working roughly a third of that time, one month was appropriate. She also praised LeLacheur for giving the town six-month’s notice.
But chair Karen Herrick was opposed to giving LeLacheur additional money, saying that he hasn’t asked for compensation under the clause and already received a town pension along with $39,000 in vacation pay. She also congratulated LeLacheur for having a new job, working two days a week for the town of Concord. Herrick contacted Bernard Lynch from the consulting firm that guided the Select Board’s Town Manager search process and according to Herrick he said termination pay isn’t a part of any Town Manager contracts he’s seen.
“What my concern is that the request to pay him additional pay, for folks that can’t get priorities funded, that’s not a good look,” said Herrick. “I would not be in favor of voting taxpayer dollars anymore.”
Five Select Board members with five different opinions.
Landry then took the step of motioning that the Select Board approve one month in termination pay, subject to Town Meeting making the funds available.
Haley, Bacci, Landry, and Dockser voted yes, while Herrick voted no. With the board going into executive session there was no way to ask Dockser why he changed his mind in a short time. As for the exact amount, it was never stated. But LeLacheur made roughly $198,000. Divide that by 12 and you get $16,500.
The money for LeLacheur was nothing compared to the money Percival discussed during his update to the board. The town-wide water and sewer improvements are comprised of nine projects.
They include the Sturges Sewer Pump Station replacement ($2,250,000), Downtown water main improvements ($4,300,000), Downtown sewer main improvements ($1,000,000), Gazebo Circle water booster station ($1,100,000), the Auburn Street water tank replacement ($7,000,000), the Emerson Street water main replacement ($400,000), the Walkers Brook Drive water main replacement ($400,000), the lead removal program ($1,500,000), and the sewer removal program ($1,040,000).
Add it up and the total comes to $18,990,000 in water and sewer work.
Much of the work is planned in advance, but not all of it. Issues on Emerson Street and Walkers Brook were unexpected and costly.
As explained by Town Engineer Ryan Percival, “Emerson Street over the past couple years has experienced discoloration as a result of rust from the unlined main. The Town has performed uni-directional flushing in and around the 26 street with minimal improvement. As a result, the unlined cast iron water main on Emerson needs to be replaced with a new cement lined ductile iron pipe.”
The Walkers Brook issue involved a catastrophic failure.
“Walkers Brook Drive water main has experienced a number of water main breaks this fall and winter that resulted in a catastrophic failure of the pipe. The Town had to put out an emergency contract to replace the main so businesses and residents were not without water. During the replacement it was determined that the water main was corroding from the outside in, due to corrosive soils.
“The Town seeks to replace the remaining portions of the water main on Walkers Brook Drive to prevent another failure. Both projects are currently under planning and design.”
After Percival’s update, Herrick and Dockser pushed Percival and Maltez to explore every option for funding from the state and federal government. Herrick said at a recent Mass Municipal Association meeting they were told the state had money for water and sewer projects. Percival said the MWRA had grants as well.
“At the moment there seems to be more money than projects and it won’t always be that way,” said Dockser.
“We’re going to keep pushing for it,” said Maltez of the state funds.
The board took care of routine matters during the night. It started with a vote to dissolve the Ad Hoc Town Manager Screening Committee and was followed with approval of a second driveway for a Deborah Drive resident. The final consent agenda item was approval of extending the sunset date of the Parking Advisory & Recommendations Committee (PARC) to April 30. PARC is expected to update the board at its next meeting on March 22.
Recreation Committee Administrator Genevieve Fiorente was before the board asking for temporary portable lights to be installed behind the Coolidge Middle School. The RMHS stadium turf is set to be replaced starting April 15, meaning a number of youth sports groups will lose that location until work is complete. In total it adds up to roughly 20 hours of turf time each week.
The proposal was to have four portable light poles at Coolidge from April 15 to June 15. The lights will be on until 9 p.m. and used for practice only. The costs will be split between Recreation, Soccer, and Lacrosse programs.
Abutters were told of the plan and a number of them attended Recreation Committee meetings and all questions were answered. With a unanimous vote, board members said let there be light.
There was other news discussed. Tuesday was the first day for Sudeshna Chatterjee, the town’s new Director of Equity and Social Justice. She will appear at the board’s next meeting March 22 … Chris Haley said a GoFundMe page has been set up to fund a Vietnam Veterans Memorial outside the high school … Maltez said that the April Town Meeting will be held in-person at the high school performing arts center. He also said the town is planning a community-wide good-bye for LeLacheur in April or May.
