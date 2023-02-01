READING - The town’s citizenry again turned up big for their neighbors by donating 275 blankets and hundreds of dollars worth of food sundries to local charities during a New Year’s weekend donation drive.
According to Oak Ridge Road residents Bill and Priscilla Squires, town volunteers recently lugged nine storage totes packed full of blankets to Reading’s Mission of Deeds, Woburn’s Council of Social Concern, and two other out-of-town charities based in Lawrence and Chelsea. Two chests were also stuffed full of food by local residents during the three-day “blanket challenge”.
The local philanthropists, who have since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic organized more than a half-dozen donation drives on behalf of area charities and food pantries, say the relief came just in time for those struggling to stay warm this winter.
“People came out New Year’s weekend with new and used blankets and comforters in a big way,” explained the local couple in a recent email to The Reading Chronicle. “If you haven’t shopped of late, a twin blanket costs about $25 and up to $50 in some styles. A comforter can cost $100 on up. For the drive to receive so many items was truly remarkable.”
“Now that the cold weather is with us for a few more months, it brings joy to all who helped out and donated to know what an impact blankets and comforters will have for so many. An item like this can be used for many, many years!” the pair added.
Charity volunteers who packed up the donations say 75 new blankets and comforters were donated, while 200 gently used items - including some stunning homemade baby blankets and afghans - were also dropped off at the Squire family homestead over New Year’s weekend.
Given the considerable expense of such items, an official Challenge sponsor - who has chosen to remain anonymous - agreed to make a matching $250 donation even though the “challenge-style” drive had set a donation goal of 300 blankets. That generous third party also took into consideration the 30 bags of rice and 40 cans of beans that were left in coolers during the drive. All of those food items ultimately went to Chelsea’s La Collaborativa.
“With inflation still impacting everyone, we plan to do a drive for food and household necessities in the spring. Continued thanks to the Reading Community for showing their love and support for those most in need,” said the charity organizers.
In addition to the Squires family, those helping out during the three-day drive included Joe Dwyer, Mary-Kate and Rich Fischer, Deb and John Kwiatek, Mary Christine Paxton and family, Susan Gravellese, and Jay and Kathryn Lenox.
