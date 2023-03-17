Nemaya Wickramasinghe is a senior at Reading Memorial High School who is known for her loyalty, easygoing nature, and adaptability. Throughout her educational journey, she has attended Lynch Elementary School, McCall Middle School, Winchester High School, and now Reading Memorial High School.
However, regardless of where she has been, Nemaya has always been able to make lasting connections with those around her. She is a true people person, and her kind, compassionate demeanor is greatly loved in the Reading community.
When asked about what she will remember most about high school she states, “The people that I have met in high school will definitely be what I remember the most. I met so many amazing people in and outside of the classroom who made my high school experience unforgettable. I was able to form so many great friendships that I hope will last a lifetime. My highschool experience would not have been the same without them.”
For her senior year, Nemaya has enrolled in a challenging course load, including AP Statistics, Calculus, Anatomy & Physiology, AP Biology, Story Writing, Psychology, and Film & Literature. Her favorite course is Anatomy and Physiology, where she enjoys learning about the human body and how it functions. Nemaya is a dedicated student who always strives to do her best in her classes and is willing to seek help when needed.
Outside of the classroom, Nemaya has been an active participant in community service through RMHS’s Habitat for Humanity club and volunteering at Lahey Hospital. She finds volunteering to be incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, as it allows her to give back to her community and make a positive impact on the lives of
others.
She says, “Service work means a lot to me. I find that volunteering makes me feel like I am giving back to my community and possibly making a difference in somebody’s life. For the past two years, I have volunteered at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center and it felt good to feel like I was making a difference within the hospital where extra hands are always needed.”
Over the years, Nemaya has participated in several clubs and organizations. She joined Cards 4 Kindness during her sophomore year and became a co-president during her junior and senior year. She also joined Book Club and Study Buddies during her junior year and in both clubs became president during her senior year. Finally, she joined Best Buddies during her sophomore year and became historian for her junior and senior year.
Nemaya would like to share some special thanks to some very special people.
She states, “I want to thank my mom, dad, and sister for always being my biggest supporters as well as my friends who welcomed me to Reading when I first moved here. Also, thank you to the Reading Public Library and Meadow Brook Golf Club for being wonderful places to work!”
In her free time Nemaya likes to read, try and learn a new hobby, or hang out with friends and family.
Some quick fun facts about Nemaya are that she loves sushi, brownies and ice cream. Her favorite animal is an elephant. Finally, “Karate Kid” is her favorite movie.
In the future, Nemaya hopes to attend college and pursue her interest in science. She is passionate about the field and is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.
