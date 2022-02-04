Braden Nowicki is an inquisitive, empathetic, and assiduous member of the RMHS community. Braden is the definition of a hard worker. No matter what he does, he always gives the maximum effort. Braden’s contributions to class are always well thought out and meaningful. He always leaves a positive impact on the students he shares classes with.
This year, Braden has continued to challenge himself by taking multiple STEM Advanced Placement Classes. AP Calculus BC, AP Computer Science, and AP Physics have certainly kept Braden busy for the past few months.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the material, so learning it isn’t really a chore,” Braden said about AP Physics. In addition, Braden is also taking Honors Horror Literature, Honors Diverse Voices, and Jazz Band.
“I’ve noticed that most of the AP classes I’ve taken are really independent,” Braden said. “The teachers know that we’ll do what we need to do to understand the material and there’s a mutual respect there that creates a great learning environment.”
Throughout his years at RMHS, Braden has continuously been recognized for his hard work and dedication to his studies. As a Freshman, Braden was bestowed with the Century Club Award. This is presented to the ten students with the highest GPA in the class. During his Junior year, Braden was honored with the Rensselaer Medal, which is given to a student who is in the top 10% of their class, excels in both math and science, and is actively involved in extracurricular activities. Braden is also a member of the National Honor Society. This is a group of students who have displayed excellence in academics, community service, leadership, and character. During his Senior year, Braden became a National Merit Commended Scholar. These scholars are made up of students who score in the top 4% of all students who took the PSAT. In addition, Braden has achieved the High Honor Roll every semester so far at RMHS.
Braden is involved with a number of different sports, clubs and activities at RMHS. For all four years Braden has run track and cross country. As a Senior, Braden made the Varsity Cross Country Team. Braden describes the sport as an “integral part” of his life stating, “All four years have been a ton of fun. I’ll always remember the experiences I’ve had because of running.”
When he’s not running or doing schoolwork, Braden splits his time between the New Currency Literary Magazine, the RMHS Robotics Team, and the RMHS Jazz Band. The New Currency is a publication of all types of artistic work from RMHS students. These works range from poems to photography or short stories. Braden has submitted a few of his own pieces to be published in the magazine.
Braden’s role on the Robotics team is mainly with the Programming team. They are the students who write the code that tells the robot what to do. Finally, Braden plays guitar in the RMHS Jazz Band. Playing this instrument is not a new hobby for Braden, but the band is. His time rehearsing and performing with the band this year has revealed one of his biggest regrets from high school; not joining it sooner.
“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of joy and purpose you get when you’re really into a song and all of the instruments mesh together as the rhythm drives forward,” Braden said.
On top of his jam packed schedule, Braden still finds the time to give back to his community. He has participated in community service events at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Here, Braden volunteered to organize donations and help customers. For eight weeks last year, Braden tutored a middle school student weekly through the Reading Public Library’s Study Buddies program. Braden was able to help the student academically, and with anything else they needed. Braden is looking forward to Ben’s Big Benefit Show, a concert organized by fellow RMHS student Ben Mini to support many local charities. He will be playing guitar and bass. Braden said, “I think the world would be a much better place if everyone had a little more empathy, and I try to follow that principle in everything I do.”
In the past, some of Braden’s favorite classes were AP Chemistry and Honors Principles of Engineering, both with Mr. Buono.
“Mr. Buono’s classes let me explore STEM fields I was interested in and partially formed my desire to continue studying STEM in college,” Braden said, “He’s always approachable and excited to answer questions about anything involving science or engineering.”
Braden also thoroughly enjoyed Honors English 9: Perspectives, with Mrs. Crosby. “This class taught me about how writing presents ideas about the human condition and life lessons, including the importance of empathy.” Mrs. Crosby has also been a Cross Country coach and a mentor for Braden through the New Currency.
The part of high school Braden said he will remember the most is all the people he interacted with. For Braden, a cornerstone of his high school experience were the friendships he made and his connections with other people.
In his very limited free time, Braden loves to spend time reading, running, or playing guitar. He also spends time working at BJ’s in Woburn. Braden’s favorite food is his mom’s own pasta with bolognese sauce. His favorite book at the moment is David Copperfield by Charles Dickens because it was a gift from his grandfather. His favorite quote actually happens to come from that book. “My meaning simply is, that whatever I have tried to do in life, I have tried with all my heart to do well; that whatever I have devoted myself to, I have devoted myself to completely; that in great aims and in small, I have always been thoroughly in earnest.”
Braden would like to extend a word of thanks to a few different people. He said, “I want to thank my parents for supporting me throughout high school and instilling in me curiosity and determination. They made me the person I am today, and I couldn’t be more grateful for everything they have done to help me along. I’ve had many great teachers at RMHS who let me indulge in my curiosity: their eagerness to teach developed my eagerness to learn. Lastly, I want to thank my friends for making high school such a great experience.”
For his future plans, Braden hopes to study Computer Science or Mechanical Engineering. He wants to be able to study topics like artificial intelligence, software engineering, or machine learning to apply it to real world issues, such as biodiversity conservation. Right now, he is patiently awaiting decisions from the schools he applied to.
Braden lives on Grove Street with his parents, Debra Marazzo-Nowicki and Brian Nowicki, and his brother, Logan (19). He also has an older sister, Darrien Marazzo-Clarke (31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.