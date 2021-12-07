READING – School Assistant Superintendent Sarah Hardy announced at the School Committee meeting December 2nd that the Reading schools will be offering a pilot program during the February school vacation. The February School Vacation Academy will be offered over four days, Tuesday February 22, through Friday February 25.
According to Hardy the program will be open to all students in grades three and up and staff has committed to teach the programs. She added they are currently looking into a summer program that would extend the school year a bit for students.
Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski added the program is an educational opportunity for those students who have seen their progress affected by COVID-19.
School Committee Chair Tom Wise congratulated the staff and administration for another innovationton to help solve problems caused by the pandemic.
An announcement sent out by the schools concerning these free programs reported “We are recruiting a group of our top Reading teachers to staff the programs. Students will work with a teacher and a group of 15-20 students over four days of the vacation.
“Since February vacation programming is a pilot, we have a limited number of seats available in each program. To provide equitable access, we will use a lottery system to select students to attend if needed.All submissions received by Friday, December 13th will be given equal consideration. After December 13th, any open seats will be assigned by rolling admission.”
Grades 3-5 Academic Vacation Camp
This camp will provide students with review and practice in important grade level standards and skills in both math and literacy. Activities will be engaging and fun, while accelerating learning for students with gaps due to unfinished learning. This camp will be held from 8:00 am - 12:30 pm over the four day period.
Middle School Math Academy
This academy will focus on important math standards and skills enabling students to strengthen mathematical understanding and fluency. This academy is ideal for middle students who need an extra boost of confidence and practice in math. This camp is for grades 6-8 Hours: 8:00 am - 10:15 am or 10:15 am - 12:30 pm.
High School MCAS Preparation
This program will offer preparation for the Mathematics, ELA, or Biology MCAS. This program is ideal for students who struggled with the 8th grade MCAS, need to retake a high school MCAS or need support and practice in taking standardized tests. This program is for high school students taking MCAS this year
Hours: 8:00 am - 10:15 am or 10:15 am - 12:30 pm
High School PSAT/SAT Preparation
This program is designed for students looking for extra preparation for a PSAT or SAT exam. It will be held: 8:00 am - 10:15 am or 10:15 am - 12:30 pm.
All sessions will be held February 22 through February 25 and transportation will not be provided. Students will need to be dropped off and picked up for each session. Transportation may be available for Boston resident students who require it.
