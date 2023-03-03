Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with sleet at times late. Becoming windy. Low 31F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with sleet at times late. Becoming windy. Low 31F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.