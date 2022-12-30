In this week's Senior Profile we highlight Amy DeMartinis, a kind, funny, and outgoing senior at RMHS. Amy has a vibrant and inviting personality which makes her fun to be around. She is always there for others and is a wonderful friend. Amy is also a talented singer and actress with natural musical abilities. You may have seen Amy showcase her talent for singing and acting while performing in RMHS Drama club shows like Zombie Prom or most recently Scrooge. Before coming to high school Amy attended Joshua Eaton and Parker Middle school. For her senior year Amy is taking a diverse array of classes including, Intro to Calc, Honors French 5, Honors Film and Lit, Honors Journalism, AP Biology, and AP Government.
Amy says that her most exciting moment in high school was during her junior year when she was finally able to be on stage again. She was happy to be able to get back to singing, dancing, and acting in person and for a live audience. Zombie Prom was her first normal show after being remote during the pandemic. Amy says that being part of Zombie Prom strengthened her love for drama especially after not being in person for so long. The drama club provides a sense of family to many of its members and is extremely welcoming. Amy explains how she gained new friendships with those she hadn’t gotten the chance to talk to, “It was very exciting to be back. I got to grow closer to a lot of people that I didn’t meet yet because of online school.” Amy adds that another exciting moment from high school was growing closer with the officers of the drama club and building long-lasting friendships.
Amy has helped out around the Reading community. During her junior and senior years, Amy volunteered as a CCD teacher at Saint Agnes Church. Amy explains why she enjoys the volunteer opportunity so much saying, “I like teaching young kids since they’re fun, and I thought it’d be an easy and rewarding experience that would also give me volunteer hours. It’s fun making lesson plans and making little gifts for the students for the holidays.”
Amy is involved in many clubs at the high school. During freshman year she joined the drama club, symphonic band, and student council. Sophomore year she was in the student council, drama club, and band. Junior year she became student council vice president and stayed in the drama club and joined the mixed choir. As a senior Amy is the treasurer of the student council, senior representative of the drama club, and is in the select choir.
A few fun facts about Amy are that her favorite food is veggie sushi and her favorite desserts are cupcakes. Amy’s favorite actress is Anne Hathaway and her favorite movie is Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Amy's favorite book is “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Her favorite animal is a dog. Her favorite quote is by Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.’ Amy works at Newbury Comics at the Burlington Mall.
In her free time, she enjoys reading and singing in her room. She also likes driving around with friends and going shopping.
Amy has a few people she would like to thank for her success and happiness during her years at RMHS. First, she would like to thank her parents for supporting her love of singing and theater, and always coming to her performances. She especially would like to thank her mom who taught her how to sing and play piano from a young age. Last but not least, Amy would like to thank Ms. Cunha. Amy says, “she’s an amazing director who keeps my love for drama alive and I can’t wait for her to return!”
Amy would like to give a shout-out to her AP US History teacher, Mr. Debenedictis. Mr. Debenedictis helped strengthen Amy’s interest in History and made junior year a little less stressful with all of his support. Junior year Amy also enjoyed AP language and composition with Mrs. Lombardo.
In terms of what Amy will remember most about high school she says she will remember the drama club the most. She says it was the place where she always felt safe and at home. She was able to go to the drama room and relax during studies and breaks.
Amy will also remember the fun times she had being on stage with her friends.
After graduating high school Amy plans on attending a 4-year college to get her bachelor's degree majoring in Biology. She then plans to attend medical school. Her goal is to become a veterinarian and have her own veterinary clinic.
Amy resides on Maple Ridge Road with her parents Michele and Guy DeMartinis and her brother Maxwell DeMartinis. (20) Amy also has two dogs named Daisy and Ben.
