READING – The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) heard about the desperate need for more pickleball courts in Reading Monday night. Then they heard about the need for more baseball fields, more softball fields, more multi-sport fields, another ice rink, a skate park, and even another public pool.
Is that all?
“I’d like to have everything in the town of Reading if we could,” said Reading Recreation Administrator Jim Sullivan.
SWEC was created last year by the Reading Select Board to look at the town-owned property on Symonds Way. The charge was expanded last month by the board to include the entire area surrounding the Burbank Ice Arena. From the start, the focus has been on recreation, in great part because of a town-wide survey where residents expressed their interests for more recreational space.
The space has piqued the interest of a number of groups and Monday in the Select Board Meeting Room the Reading Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) made their pitch.
The RPPA met with officials from the Burbank Ice Area Authority and the arena agreed in a preliminary offer to give RPPA room behind the rink to put in eight pickleball courts. The pickleball courts would go in the overflow lot but ice officials wanted to make sure they didn’t lose the parking spaces.
Burbank, which leases the land from the town, offered the space for temporary courts that could be parked on during the winter. Or they offered permanent courts if replacement parking was found for the approximately 66 spaces the courts would take up.
The proposal presented by Eileen Manning and Joe McHugh added parking in two spots, one to the right of Burbank off Range Road that would hold 54 cars and one on the opposite side for 13 cars. With the agreement, the RPPA was looking for support, not for the courts, but for the town to clear and build those two gravel parking lots. Without the lots, there would be no permanent pickleball courts.
But SWEC members were reluctant to endorse any idea before they posted the Request For Information (RFI) looking for someone or some company interested in developing the entire area. RPPA needs the courts now, and while SWEC, led by pickleball instructor and Select Board member Carlo Bacci, was sympathetic, it wasn’t going to rush the process.
“If we recommend permanent pickleball it kind of takes the wind out of RFI,” said Chuck Robinson.
Still, McHugh and Manning made their pitch.
“I think there’s some urgency to what we’re doing,” said McHugh. “I think it would be a huge asset to the town.”
“It’s not something we can wait five years to do,” said Manning.
The rapid growth of pickleball across the country has certainly hit Reading as well. But with pickleball courts removed from the Birch Meadow project, and residents opposing courts in town parks because of the noise, it really leaves just one place left, Symonds Way.
“It’s a perfect location for the courts,” said McHugh.
Following the RPPA presentation, it was the Recreation Department’s turn, lead by Jenna Fiorente and Sullivan. They started by acknowledging the need for more pickleball courts.
“There’s absolutely a need for pickleball courts,” said Sullivan. “There’s not enough court space for the folks who want to play. But there’s also a need for more field space.”
It was Sullivan who then listed all the courts/fields/rinks/pools that Reading could use.
That RFI was also an agenda item and SWEC members provided Town Manager Fidel Maltez with feedback on what they wanted in it. But after a brief discussion it was decided that individual members would send Maltez their edits on what he presented and the full committee would finalize the RFI at its Aug. 16 meeting.
While the RFI was a topic, an RFP was as well. The RFP deals with the town’s effort to find a consultant to do a feasibility study to find a new site for the senior/community center. That RFP should be finalized by Friday and out on the town website in August. Maltez hopes that by Sept. 1 a consultant will be chosen.
Why is that important to SWEC? Because after Walgreens feel through as an option for a new senior/community center the number of potential sites in town for the new center are limited. Symonds Way could be the best choice, which means SWEC’s efforts could all be for nothing.
But until the RFIs and RFPs are done, the Recreation Department will manage what it has and hope one day the town will have more pickleball courts.
“The sooner the better,” said Sullivan. “It would make my job easier.”
