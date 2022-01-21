To the Reading community, Anna Hughes is a hardworking, kind-hearted, and diligent student. Since attending Killam Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then RMHS, Anna has always been a positive role model for all of her peers. To those that knew her from school, she is always polite and smiling.
As of now, Anna is in the last year of her high school career, she has made numerous memorable memories at RMHS. She shares, “I will remember the people I met in high school. I’m very grateful for everyone who contributed to my growth physically, academically, and emotionally. I came into high school with a set friend group and through my classes, I was able to meet new people in addition to my middle school friends!” Anna also shares that getting her license was very exciting. She shared, “I love to drive around with my friends, or even myself, and blast music! Shopping is another bonus to being able to drive. Overall, I just love the freedom a license has given me.”
Throughout her high school career, volleyball has been a big part of Anna’s life. For volleyball, Anna is more like a utility player. In her previous years, she has played right-side hitter, outside hitter, and middle hitter. During her freshman year, Anna made it onto the JV Volleyball team, which is something really impressive. By sophomore year, Anna started playing on the Varsity Volleyball team. Then in her junior year, Anna became one of the few captains of the Varsity Volleyball team which she continued to take a leadership position for senior year.
Besides volleyball, Anna has been part of the CRU-Extension. Through the CRU organization, Anna packed care kits for people who are homeless in Boston. By sophomore year, she became the leader of CRU-Extension. In sophomore year, Anna also became a member of the A World of Difference.
Anna enjoys helping other people and hopes that she can make a positive impact on the people around her. Outside of school, Anna would spend hours and hours on service work. For instance, through her church, Anna would help clean yards for senior citizens. She would also lead the middle school groups in discussions and games.
In school, Anna has always been consistently challenging herself by taking many difficult courses. Anna shares that one of her most interesting courses would be Facing History and Ourselves. She notes, “I’ve only taken one semester so far, but it made me want to cater my history major to the history of social justice and the lack thereof. It’s taught by Mr. D and it talks about a lot of hard history that we don’t have time to study during a normal history course. It has taught me more about the privilege that I have as a white woman and how I can use that to advocate for those who are not awarded the same. It also has opened my eyes to the long history our country has with systemic racism and prejudice.” For this year, Anna’s classes include AP Statistics, AP European History, Honors World Issues, Honors Horror, Honors Diverse Voices, Social Media, and Facing History and Ourselves.
Anna has always been a very diligent student. Every semester she would always be a High Honors student or an Honor Roll student. In freshman year, Anna was awarded the Spanish Award. Then as a junior, Anna was the recipient of the Rocky Award for volleyball. This award is given to a player who overcame a challenge. For Anna, her challenge was barely seeing court time during sophomore year. However, she was able to become a starter and a captain in her junior year. This year, Anna won the Sportsmanship Award. She also won the Rocket Award. The award is given to a player who exemplifies what the Reading volleyball program is about. The recipient is also someone who leaves a positive legacy for the program.
Coach Hopkinson is the Reading Varsity Volleyball Coach and a Health teacher at RMHS. Coach Hopkinson thought of Anna as someone who brought positivity to the games and practices when she was asked what she is like as an athlete. She shares, “Anna is one of those students that will leave their legacy with you and the people she encountered. It was such an honor and privilege to have Anna as an athlete on my volleyball team and team captain, junior and senior year. Anna is a natural leader who leads by example. She is a kind and caring person who values hard work and honesty. In addition to being team captain, she was honored this year with the ROCKET AWARD, given to one player a year who demonstrates the characteristics of what it means to be a Rocket in our program. Her leadership has instilled a sense of pride in the program. Her role in our program will leave a legacy for years to come.”
In her free time, Anna enjoys playing volleyball, hanging out with friends, and watching movies. She shares that she has been trying to read more, especially because her mom is an English teacher.
In the future, Anna will be attending Gordon College. She plans on majoring in History and Education. She also has an interest in social justice.
Anna resides on Small Lane with her parents, Eric and Beth Hughes, and her younger brother, Will (15).
