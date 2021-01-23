READING - The Reading Scholarship Foundation recently began accepting applications for the 2021-2022 scholarship year.
According to Reading Scholarship Foundation President Keith D’Entremont, the financial assistance is available to RMHS seniors, Reading residents who attend another high school program, and all other town residents actively pursuing an undergraduate degree.
Additionally, any non-Reading resident who is a RMHS senior and has been enrolled as a full-time student for a period of at least three years is also eligible.
Last year, according to representatives from the non-profit organization, the Reading Scholarship Foundation awarded $167,310 to 155 deserving students. Since 1970, the charity has allocated a total of more than $4.2 million to 5,632 students.
To apply for a scholarship or to learn more about eligibility and the Reading Scholarship Foundation please visit https://readingsf.org/
Those planning on seeking out the financial assistance are advised that applications and all other appropriate required material must be received by Monday, March 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.