To the Reading community, Elise Verrier is a funny, hardworking, and passionate person. In her previous years, she attended Wood End Elementary School, Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School and then Reading Memorial High School. Elise shared, “I would describe myself as a hardworking and respectful student who enjoys a challenge and encourages others to challenge themselves as well.”
Elise also shared that her most exciting memory came from this past swim season. She notes, “My medley relay team at this year’s States had a wildly exciting race. We met the goals we set for ourselves and we were able to jump our heat and place second!”
Elise has been involved in Cradles to Crayons since her freshman year and became an officer during her junior year and senior year. She has also been a National Honor Society member during junior and senior year.
Elise is a four year three sport varsity athlete. She spent all four years of high school on the Girls Varsity Swim team, Girls Varsity Ice Hockey team, and Girls Varsity Tennis team. She also serves as captains for the Girls Varsity Swim team and the Girls Varsity Tennis team.
With Elise’s consistent hard work, she earned Honor Roll all four years. She was awarded the Saint Michael’s Book Award and various athletic awards including Middlesex League All Star Title for swimming.
In school, Elise took mostly honors classes and some AP classes. For this year, Elise’s classes include WW2 European Theater, Introduction to International Relations, Introduction to Calculus, AP Literature, AP Environmental Science, and AP American Government and Politics. Elise also shared that her past favorite courses were from her Junior year which included AP US History, AP Language and Composition, Honors Physics, Algebra 2, French 4, and Honors Psychology.
Elise would like to share some thanks to some special people. She said, “I would like to thank a few special teachers who have made RMHS a place I look forward to attending everyday. Thank you Ms. Allison, Ms. Williams, Ms. Clawson and last but definitely not least, Mr. Dailey (aka P-Diddy). Additionally, I would like to thank all my coaches who have taught me what it means to be a strong confident woman and who have fostered such love and growth these past four years. Thank you Lianne, Cassie, Coach Avery, Coach Colleen, Mr.Cain, and Coach Chrissy!”
Outside of school, Elise has worked at Meadowbrook Golf Club as a lifeguard for two years in the summer months. She has also worked at various babysitting jobs for families in Reading.
When Elise has free time, she likes to read. She states, “I mostly enjoy mystery novels, historical fiction and fantasy books.”
Elise routinely gives back to the Reading community by volunteering. She has assisted in organizing numerous drives and fundraisers for kids in Boston, ranging in age from infancy to twelve, as a Cradles to Crayons club officer. Over the two years that she has been an officer of the club, they have put together various clothing drives and fundraisers with all proceeds going to the Giving Factory that is located in Cambridge. Elise also lends a hand at the Reading Food Pantry. In order to maintain a safe social distance during quarantine in 2020–2021, she volunteered every Friday morning to deliver groceries to clients. She now gives her time on Fridays whenever she can. Elise states, “I enjoy getting involved in my community in any and all ways possible.”
Elise shares that she will remember and miss RMHS’s school spirit the most. She says, “No matter the sport or event, mostly everyone shows up with excitement and encouragement for whoever they are cheering for. This spirit shone through during homecoming week when we had dress up days everyday leading up to homecoming and the majority of people participated. It was a lot of fun!”
Some quick fun facts about Elise are that her favorite food is her mom’s Shepherd’s Pie and her favorite dessert is Sea Salt Dark Chocolate. Dylan O’Brien is her favorite actor and her favorite animal is dogs. Bridget Jones’ Diary is her favorite movie and her favorite book is “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell. Elise’s favorite quote is said by Malcom X, “A man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.”
In the future, Elise will be attending the College of the Holy Cross. At the moment her major is undecided but she hopes to study law, criminology, and history.
Elise resides on Kurchian Lane with her parents, Monette and Peter Verrier. Elise also has an older sister, Marielle Verrier who is 22 years old who is a senior at Miami University of Ohio.
