Gian Sabia is a smart, creative, and kind member of the RMHS community.
Self-described as “geeky” and “brutally honest”, Gian is someone who is known and adored by all students at RMHS. When looking back at the past four years he has spent at RMHS, Gian has many fond memories of everything that has happened.
He remarked that the one thing he will remember the most about these years is, “Being surrounded by the best group of Seniors I possibly could by the end of my four years. I met all these weirdos in 9th grade, and now we’re all off our own separate paths again.”
For his Senior year classes, Gian has filled his schedule with Advanced Placement Calculus, Honors Poetry, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Honors Film and Literature, and Advanced Placement Physics C: Mechanics.
Gian opted to take more advanced and challenging math and science courses this year because it reflects what he hopes to study in college.
Gian has made the Honor Roll throughout his time at RMHS.
In the past, some of Gian’s favorite classes have been Entrepreneurship with Mr. D’Amore and TV Production with Mrs. Cuevas. The latter of which teaches students the basics of TV Production and allows them to use professional cameras owned by Reading Community Television.
One of Gian’s favorite teachers at RMHS is Mr. Strout, who teaches AP Computer Science.
“I have never met a more laid back teacher. Better yet, he knew how to keep people from taking advantage of his laissez-faire style. He's simultaneously a goofball and a wicked-smart teacher,” Gian said.
An activity that Gian has invested a lot of his time into at RMHS is the Robotics team, the Robockets. Gian is the Programming Lead. This means he is responsible for writing the code the team robot uses to complete the tasks it is assigned to do in competitions.
One of Gian’s favorite high school memories came from the 2020 Granite State Robotics competition, which occurred before the pandemic.
Gian said, “We ended somewhere in the top 10 and we were just cheering the whole way through. It felt awesome to be a Sophomore lead on the team, a position that I was told last year would be too much for me to handle.”
Gian is a captain of the RMHS Boys tennis team and his last season on the team is currently underway.
Whenever he has free time Gian has no shortage of hobbies to keep him occupied. He enjoys biking, drawing, playing video games, programming, reading, swimming, or just messing around with electrical circuits. He is also an avid skier.
Gian’s favorite food is Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and his favorite dessert is Cal’s Crazy Cow ice cream from Cal’s Creamery here in Reading. His favorite restaurant is Five Guys because they have “the best fries around.” Gian’s favorite band is Stuck in the Sound and his favorite movie is Be Kind Rewind. His favorite quote is “Always remember, and never forget.”
Gian would like to extend some words of thanks to his parents.
He said, “Thank you so much to my parents for helping me through thick and thin throughout high school. I would be a complete mess without them either yelling at me to do my homework or comforting me when things got rough.”
Because he is interested in Artificial Intelligence and Theoretical Mathematics, Gian plans to major in either Computer Science or Mathematics in college.
At the moment, he is unsure where he will be attending in the fall, but he is deciding between UMass Amherst or Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Gian lives on Cross Street with his parents, Patrick and Marionna Sabia, and his younger brother Andrino, (16).
