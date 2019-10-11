READING – Reading Public Library continues a series of conversations aimed at strengthening the heart of our community.
How will Reading continue to grow and develop? What can you do to help build the Reading community? Join us to talk about what small and large scale community actions will spark inspiration, innovation, and meaningful connections.
On Thursday, October 17 @ 7:00pm, the Reading community is invited to the Reading Public Library for an in-depth conversation to create a positive and meaningful definition of what building community means in Reading. Through safe and respectful dialog, we will discover shared values and explore different perspectives from friends, neighbors, and town leaders while building trust and strengthening relationships along the way.
New and returning Pulse attendees are welcome. Invite a friend or neighbor! Facilitated by the Reading Public Library, these gatherings give residents a voice in shaping the character and culture of our community. Interested in attending? Please visit and share PULSEOFREADING.ORG or call 781-944-0840 to RSVP (requested, but not required).
The Conversation Continues
The Pulse of Reading is an ongoing series of conversations open to all, designed to address the vitality or “heart” of our community. Mark your calendars for the last community conversation scheduled for 2019, Belonging: Diversity and Inclusion in Reading, to be held November 21, at 7:00 pm
Using the World Café process (www.theworldcafe.com), these sessions are designed to bring diverse groups together to explore important questions that matter to them. Attendees can expect:
• a safe and inclusive conversation experience that invites people to speak honestly from their point of view
• respectful and honest discussion with fellow residents about challenges and opportunities facing Reading
• an opportunity to hear from others with different perspectives, as well as to identify shared values, passions, and concerns
The Reading Public Library is sponsoring this series to foster open and respectful conversations that recognize different perspectives, identify shared interests, and spark future networks to support our growing and changing community. Each session explores questions about the issues raised during original 2018 Pulse of Reading conversation series.
The events are free and open to anyone in Reading who wants to participate. RSVP’s appreciated but not required. To learn more or if you have questions regarding accessibility, please visit pulseofreading.org or contact the library at rdgadmin@noblenet.org and include “Pulse of Reading” in your subject line.
