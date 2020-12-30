WILMINGTON - Mass. State Troopers say an intoxi cated Reading man narrowly escaped being at fault for a Christmas Day catastrophe after he pulled onto the wrong side of I-93.
According to Mass. State Police, the suspect, a 36-year-old town resident whose identity has not yet been released, was eventually appreheneded near Mass. General Hospital in Boston after troopers disabled his vehicle as he travleled southbound on the northbound side of I-93.
He was later brought to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a medical evaluation.
“Early this morning Troopers detected a wrong-way driver on Route 93 southbound, near Exit 40 in Wilmington. Troopers paralleled the vehicle on the other side of the highway and were able to eventually put down stop sticks in the Medford area,” state police explained in a Christmas morning press release on Friday.
“The suspect vehicle hit the sticks and all four tires were deflated, but the male driver continued southbound into Leverett Circle and tried to hide from State Police in the MGH parking area. Troopers conducted a thorough search of the area and located the man, who was heavily intoxicated,” the prepared statement continued.
It’s unclear what charges, if any, the Reading resident is facing. Authorities did report impounding his disabled vehicle at the scene of the stop.
