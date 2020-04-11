READING – The Reading Board of Registrars voted Wednesday to hold a public hearing on the potential recall of Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado. That was the easy part.
With the coronavirus affecting every level of town government, the when, where and how is another matter.
Prior to the meeting, 30 pages of names, objections, and communications between the Reading Town Clerk and Alvarado’s attorney come down to one sentence.
“ALL OF THE SIGNATURES WERE FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINED,” the statement read.
The all-caps statement, submitted to the town Monday by Alvarado’s attorney Dennis Newman, were in bold type as well, just in case Town Clerk Laura Gemme and others didn’t get the emphasis.
Gemme, also chair of the Board of Registrars, led the Zoom meeting with more than 70 residents listening in. The agenda was focused on Alvarado’s objections to the recall petition that seeks to have her removed from the Select Board.
The petition was filed on February 20 by former Select Board member John Arena. The Board of Registrars certified 2,239 signatures on March 18. On April 2, a certified letter was send to Alvarado notifying her of the recall petition.
Alvarado and Newman are challenging all the signatures for the way the petition was worded. Among the objections, they say the petition suggested that Alvarado endangered public safety by delaying the appointment of Reading Police Chief David Clark, and that the process was intentionally delayed, rather than being “simply thorough and inclusive.”
But approximately 900 of the signatures are being challenged for more specific reasons. They claim 11 signatures were from non-registered voters, more than 300 are non-genuine in that the voter did not personally sign the petition, almost 500 are illegible, 31 do not match voter registration affidavits, eight have incorrect addresses, and 10 were duplicates and counted twice.
A Pearl Street resident, Newman is better known for being national field director for Paul Tsongas’ 1992 presidential campaign and state director for Al Gore in 2000. He was also in Florida in 2000 as part of Gore’s legal team during that state’s presidential election recount.
The town first heard from Newman on March 11. In a second letter to the town on March 20, Newman listed eight objections ranging from numerous signatures by people who were not registered voters to voters who had requested that their names be removed from the petition.
According to the letter, Alvarado requested a hearing before the Board of Registrars to pursue her objections and give reasons why the signatures should not have been certified.
On March 25, Gemme notified Alvarado and Newman that they had until Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. to supply the particulars of their objection. But the town didn’t hear back from Newman until the following Monday. A letter was sent to Newman and Alvarado on March 31 and on Monday, April 6 they responded with their specific objections, including their all caps, bold-face statement.
The Board of Registrars first vote Wednesday was on whether to accept the objections even though the March 27 deadline wasn’t met.
Following the advice of Town Counsel Ray Miyares, the four-person Board of Registrars composed of Krissandra Holmes, Nancy Ziemlak, Harry Simmons, and Gemme voted to accept the objections despite the missed deadline.
The next step is for Gemme to go through all the names in question and verify the certification. Of the 2,239 signatures, 2,000 are needed to force the recall election. It will be a lengthy process and all the board members volunteered to help. But with Town Hall closed, the board can’t assist Gemme as a group until Town Hall is re-opened, and no one knows when that will be.
“When I saw the list of names it just seemed like such a waste of time and I think that’s what this is,” said Holmes, who volunteered to help. “I just think the whole thing is a waste of time and money. Maybe that’s what they want.”
Then came the question of whether to hold a public hearing, a potentially lengthy meeting in which each signature could be debated by both sides. Miyares recommended holding a public hearing, saying the alternative, including a full trial for the town, would be far more difficult. “It will be become much more cumbersome, and much more difficult for the town,” said Miyares. “It is my recommendation you do hold a hearing.”
The Board unanimously agreed.
But when? And can it be held via Zoom? Or should the town wait until the all-clear is issued by state and federal authorities?
“I am concerned about the logistics of talking about specific signatures in a hearing held on Zoom,” said Miyares.
The Board of Registrars was reminded that the Select Board will soon discuss the best way to hold public hearings going forward. Miyares suggested waiting to see what the Select Board comes up with at its April 14 meeting.
