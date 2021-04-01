READING - With the news coming just days before elementary school pupils return to their classrooms full-time, public health officials recently confirmed that a variant COVID-19 strain first detected in the United Kingdom appears to be circulating within Reading’s borders.
In a recent “Pathways” blog post, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty relayed information about the positive UK strain result, which he learned about from a conversation last week with Reading health department nurse Kristine Harris.
Doherty in his March 28 message was quick to point out that the UK strain, also referred to as variant B.1.1.7, has apparently not mutated enough to overcome defenses believed to be provided by three experimental COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in Massachusetts.
However, some epidemiologists believe the UK strain is more contagious than the COVID-19 variants that have circulated around Massachusetts to date. Though not yet detected in any recent COVID-19 cases tied to Reading, two other potentially vaccine-resistant strains from Brazil and South Africa are also being transmitted across the state.
Given those circumstances, the superintendent is urging parents and students to practice extreme vigilance as the district begins reverting back to a full in-person learning model next Monday.
“The Reading Public Schools has been busily preparing for our return to full in person learning. We are on track to a full return for all of our students. Elementary students will be returning full in person on Monday, April 5 and middle and high students will be returning full in person on April 26,” Doherty explained.
“[I]t is critically important that we all continue all of the Covid preventive measures (distancing and masking) so as to prevent these variants, or any other mutations, from taking hold and creating their own outbreaks,” he continued in his weekend blog post. “Variant B117 (the UK strain) seems to be covered by vaccines, but Variants B1351 and P1 are not. And all three are present in [Massachusetts].”
The superintendent is also urging all parents in the community to consider opting their children into the district’s optional “pooled testing” program for COVID-19.
Under the program, groups of roughly 10 students and staff members submit biological samples to be tested within a single polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test vial, which is considered the most accurate kit for detecting the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections.
Representatives from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) believe the method is an effective way to conduct broad disease surveillance of large populations within schools and colleges.
If a pooled testing group sample in a negative result, the entire group is presumed to be free of COVID-19. However, if a batch tests positive, each individual who submitted a biological specimen for inclusion in the PCR kit is asked to conduct a follow-up test.
With the exception of RMHS athletes who are in the middle of a competitive sports season, participation in Reading’s pooled testing program is voluntary. The district, which joined the state initiaitve in February, is currently being reimbursed for the cost of the testing program.
“As we transition to full in person learning, we are asking all staff and students to participate in the pool testing program. This is an additional mitigation step that is critical to maintain a safe and healthy classroom environment,” the superintendent advised citizens.
Those interested in signing a consent form for their children can type https://bit.ly/3oXiiSa. into a web browser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.