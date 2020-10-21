READING - When one defines family, the Moynihans set a very high standard in combining their lumber yard business with interests of family and employees top of mind. The company has been in their own lumber business since 1959, first beginning in North Reading. Since then, they have established lumber yards in Beverly and Plaistow, New Hampshire.
It all started when brothers Arthur and John purchased a door and window company in North Reading on land that had been used for a lumber mill dating back to the 1860’s and subsequently opened Moynihan Lumber on October 1, 1959. From the beginning, the Moynihan family has lived their company motto. “Quality Backed by a Desire to Please”. The Moynihans would offer quality products at competitive prices with an unyielding commitment to customer service and they’ve maintained that commitment ever since. Their products are those of a traditional lumberyard: lumber and building materials, doors and windows, roofing and siding, custom millwork and hardware.
Today, Moynihan Lumber ownership consists of their nephews, Michael, Gerard and Jack. Michael went to manage the North Reading yard in 1959 after working in his uncle’s Watertown lumber yard. Gerard joined the family business in 1974 and directed the Beverly lumber yard for more than 30 years. It was purchased in 1986 from Knight Lumber. Jack, the youngest of the three, joined the family business in 1970 and spends the majority of his time overseeing the Plaistow, NH operations which opened in 1996.
For Michael, Jack and Gerard, their motivation for getting into the lumber business was the opportunity to work in a family business and carry on the legacy of their uncles. Also appealing was the ability to have a direct impact on the success and growth of the business.
The Moynihans take great pride in their employees, many of whom have been with the company for more than 25 years and one for more than 50 years. The brothers have long realized that their loyal employees have allowed the company to endure and thrive. Michael claims that: “Our biggest asset is our people. We have employees for a lifetime and we are a family business; not just our family, but we employ families. People stay because they know we care”.
This commitment to employees and their families carries on into their support of charitable and community initiatives. They get involved because they feel it’s the right thing to do. Cancer- related charities have been a long-time focus for them. It’s a disease that’s impacted many families including their father Michael. The Moynihans have hosted a Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament at Meadow Brook GC in Reading fore more than 20 years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. The family also sponsored the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in North Reading for 15 years. It was especially meaningful for Gerard to walk the caregiver’s lap with his wife, Sandra, after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
They have supported numerous sports teams and non-profits in the communities in and around their facilities, including Catholic Charities of the North Shore. Through their North Shore and Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete recognition programs as well as a dedicated scholarship at North Reading High School, they annually present college scholarships to deserving high school seniors.
The Moynihans were very proud and humbled to receive the Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 2011 in recognition of 35 years of providing support for Scouts working on their Eagle Scout projects.
At this time, like many of us, the Moynihans are feeling the myriad of challenges that are related to the global health pandemic, wildfires in the west and hurricane-induced flooding in the south. There have been serious supply shortages with lumber mills shutting down for a period of time resulting in dramatic material cost increases. They are coping with these issues with their customers top of mind.
Their message to Chronicle readers is that they are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to run their business for the past 61 years and provide, as their company motto says, “Quality, Backed by a Desire to Please”. We value greatly the relationships we have established with our customers, our communities, and our employees, many of whom have been with us for more than 25 years. Moynihan Lumber has been a family operation since the day we opened in 1959 and it is our fervent hope it will always remain so. We currently have three members of the third generation involved in the business.
Michael Moynihan Sr. and his wife, Kathleen, live in Reading and have two children, Michael Jr. and Katie. Gerard Moynihan lives in North Reading and has three children, Kerry, Shannon and Matthew as well as 3 grandchildren. His wife, Sandra, passed away in 2005. Jack Moynihan and his wife Hilda live in Lynnfield, have two children, Christopher and Stefanie, and one grandchild.
All three Moynihan brothers are graduates of Holy Cross College and taught by the Jesuits who stress the importance of being men and women for others.
