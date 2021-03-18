READING – With a series of unanimous votes, the Finance Committee approved the FY22 budget and set the table for Reading’s third virtual Town Meeting. Wednesday’s Zoom meeting included approval of the 20 articles making up the Town Warrant that will be voted on by Town Meeting members April 26.
“I am grateful for every member of town staff, school staff for everything they have done and endured over the last 12 months,” said Finance Committee chair Ed Ross of the process that led to a budget. “It’s been very rewarding to be a part of this now.”
The budget, crafted by Town Manager Bob LeLacheur, is one that’s been shaped by a year-long health pandemic and social unrest that started with the death of George Floyd last May and still lingers today. While it includes the usual assortment of large numbers and percent changes, it also includes mention of the 47 residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. Mixed in to the 116-page document on the Finance Committee’s webpage, are numbers that reflect you and I. Want to guess how many cars visited the Compost Center last year?
The budget includes the creation of a Public Health Department, a new addition to the town roster. The new department will help the Board of Health, a group of volunteers that were overworked in 2020 resulting in the resignation of two board chairs. Additional funding has been given to the Coalition for Prevention and Support to provide needed mental health support to residents. The Coalition’s FY22 budget has been increased 23.4 percent.
There are other highlights:
The School Department budget for FY22 is $49,695,998, an increase of 2.1 percent. The town municipal budget is $30,736,400, an increase of 2.2 percent.
The Reading Public Library will add a new position, the Director for Equity and Social Justice. That person will earn $70,000. When hired, the new director will lead a town-wide discussion of issues related to diversity and inclusion. But as LeLacheur said in his intro to the budget, “the success will require a community effort, not just a funded position.”
If approved at Town Meeting, the budget includes $3 million for a new artificial turf field in the RMHS stadium along with a new track. Design work would begin in July and the new field would be ready for the fall of 2022.
The Parker Middle School roof will be replaced for $2.9 million with completion by the fall of 2022.
Much of the budget work involved an educated guess. What will FY22 state aid be? The town budgeted for no increase in State Aid and LeLacheur added, “recent guidance suggests that FY22 State Aid will not be reduced.”
How many residents will buy new cars in the current economic climate? According to LeLacheur this makes motor vehicle excise revenue, “challenging to forecast.” The same goes for the meals tax.
The budget is also a look inside what town leaders earn. The Town Manager is budgeted in FY22 for $199,900, an increase of 3 percent. Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios will earn $139,000, an increase of $2.8 percent. Town Clerk Laura Gemme is at $93,000, an increase of 2.8 percent. Police Chief David Clark will earn $193,000 in FY22, an increase of 3.2 Percent. And Fire Chief Greg Burns will earn $177,000, an increase of 2.7 percent.
Aside from changes in budget figures, there were also changes in “job descriptions” for various departments. Community Services is one example of the “pivot” in duties in 2020 described by LeLacheur. In the past year, the Community Services staff, led by Kevin Bohmiller, made more than 8,000 wellness calls to seniors, converted the closed Pleasant Street Center into a mini-food pantry, transported more than 300 residents to medical appointments, and joined in tracking Covid cases and contact tracing.
Spend some time combing through the budget as posted in the Finance Committee packet also reveals some entertaining numbers for Reading last year.
The Police Department participated in approximately 200 birthday drive-by parades. The Department of Public Works planted 129 trees. There were 2,007 dog licenses issued. There are approximately 1,300 town employees. More than 20,000 bulbs are used to light up the Town Common during the holiday. And with the Compost Center slated to open April 2, did you guess that 29,455 cars visited the center last year?
There was a bit of news in the discussion of Article 9, which involved the town’s Inspection Revolving Fund. That’s the money the town uses to inspect various developments. This year the Article included a specific list of the projects in town that will need inspecting. Finance Committee member Marianne McLaughlin-Downing noticed that the list included 25 Haven Street, site of the old Rite-Aid. In a question to LeLacheur, he replied that town staff has been in discussions with a developer. A discussion doesn’t mean something is coming, but it’s an indication that there’s interest in the long-vacant property.
The 90-minute St. Patrick’s Day meeting ended as it started, with LeLacheur wearing a festive $3 green hat, complete with flashing lights. Irish or not, it seemed like a good night to celebrate the end of a long budget process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.