READING - After a productive meeting last week in which it produced two potential models to award Reading’s essential workers with premium pay as compensation for the risks they took early in the pandemic, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee is expected to finalize actual dollar figures and potentially vote on how much everyone should receive at its next meeting on Tuesday.
As of now Reading has $3,595,614 in American Rescue Plan Act funds remaining, about half of its original total, and a sizable portion of that is expected to go to town and school workers as hazard pay. There are still other potential uses up for consideration, and during Tuesday’s meeting two additional requests will be discussed, including $30,000 for asbestos remediation and $4,000 for landscaping at the First Congregational Church of Reading and $96,100 for adaptive and specialized recreation programs for individuals/children with disabilities at the Burbank YMCA. The committee is also considering funds for other uses, including the Birch Meadow area and certain town boards and public requests including for food pantries.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom and RCTV.
---
Fall Street Faire coming up
The 14th annual Reading Fall Street Faire will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. The annual community event aims to bring together local residents, restaurants, businesses and community groups for a fun-filled family day, and as usual this year’s event will feature live entertainment on three stages, along with games, kid activities, an antique car show and more than 100 vendor and community group booths. The Fall Street Faire is sponsored by the Reading Rotary Club and more information about this year’s event can be found at http://www.fallstreetfaire.com.
---
Travel alternatives during Orange Line shutdown
For 30 days between Aug. 19 and Sept. 18 the MBTA’s Orange Line will shut down in its entirety for repairs and maintenance. In the meantime Reading residents who use the Orange Line can take advantage of a number of alternatives to help ease the disruption.
In addition to the free shuttles that will operate across the route, free 30-day bluebike passes will be available for all. The passes will allow an unlimited number of free 45-minute trips and numerous bikes and docks will be set up at various stations.
Travelers can also board any commuter rail station in the City of Boston at no charge just by showing a CharlieCard or a CharlieTicket, as well as at any Zone 1, 1A and 2 stations outside the city, which includes Reading. The Haverhill Commuter Rail line will make an additional stop at Oak Grove throughout the shutdown as well.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 4 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, RMLD Building, General Manager’s Conference Room, Zoom.
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
