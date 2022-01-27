By AL SYLVIA
READING – A pilot program, the February School Vacation Academy for Reading Public School Students has attracted 128 students according to a report to the School Committee earlier this month by Assistant Superintendent of Schools Sarah Hardy.
The program, open to students in grades 3-12, will run mornings Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25. Elementary school students will study math and literacy from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and middle school students will study math and MCAS prep in one of two morning sessions in an attempt to fill in the gaps from the COVID interrupted learning from last year which resulted in lower MCAS scores.
The high school students will be attending an SAT prep course.
In response to a question by School Committee member Chuck Robinson, Hardy explained all teachers will be Reading Public School staff except for the SAT prep instructor who comes from a neighboring school system and specializes in the SAT prep course.
The Reading public school staff receive a $3,000 stipend to incentivize top staff to teach in the pilot program. A summer vacation program is in the planning stages.
Reports and meeting notes
In other reports Hardy told the committee the reading in Reading committee has divided into two sub-committees, one for professional development and the other on supporting our families.
Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and student Services Jennifer Stys announced the schools will be co-hosting a virtual presentation for the public on eating disorders on Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The link to the presentation is available on their web site. She added their staff had been to a training session at the Landmark School and another would be held in the future. Also, the next SEPAC meeting would be held Feb. 8.
Finance Committee member Maryann Manning asked where the money came from for the purchase of laptops which were just presented to all RMHS students. She said she could find no record of it and could not locate the purchase in the school budget.
Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski, Hardy, and Director of Finance and Operations Susan Bottan had no answer for her as it wasn’t done under the current administration whose employment began on July 1, 2021.
The School Committee couldn’t seem to come up with an answer for Manning until an answer of sorts was provided by committee member Shawn Brandt who seemed to remember discussing the purchase at a meeting in June of 2021.
The school com. will vote to adopt their budget figure at their Jan. 27 meeting. Committee member Erin Gaffen expressed her thanks and appreciation to Bottan for all the work on the 2023 budget and quick turn around of budget questions terming Bottan a “rock star”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.