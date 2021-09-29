READING – Maybe it was silly to think a field of 37 candidates could be narrowed down to two in just one night. The Reading Select Board started their Tuesday discussion of which two residents would serve on the seven-member Town Manager Search Committee with good intentions, but the final decision was pushed to their next meeting on Oct. 12.
It was hard to blame them.
By the posting of the meeting packet last Thursday, 27 residents had applied to be on the committee tasked with finding a replacement for Bob LeLacheur. Add in 10 more applications that came in Monday and Tuesday, plus the board’s desire to hear from each, and it was clear no decision was coming Tuesday.
With candidates in attendance in Town Hall, along with others on Zoom, the board started with a list of questions for each candidate. Chris Haley wanted to know, if it was up to them, would they renew LeLacheur’s contract? Carlo Bacci wanted to know how each would spend $1 million in the town? Mark Dockser asked, what’s the most important question you want to ask all Town Manager candidates. And Anne Landry wanted candidates to say what unique qualities and skills would they bring to the committee.
With each candidate given two minutes, the parade began. While some residents incurred the wrath of the timer on chair Karen Herricks’s phone, others read well-rehearsed statements. Appropriately, it started with Bill Brown. He was followed by Emily Sisson, Ed Ross, Jason Clarke, Angela Binda, Dan Ensminger, Mary Ellen O’Neill, David Gentile, Mark Wetzel, Barry Berman, Mark Delaney, and Chris Caruso.
During a momentary lull, Haley said, “Can we just have seven residents? Everyone’s just been amazing.”
It continued. Kevin Leete got his two minutes, followed by Mike Lacey, Theresa Wiggins, Chris Feudo, Emmy Dove, Pete Coumounduros, Jonathan Barnes, Nancy Tawadrus, Kathi Clark, Dan Dewar, John Arena, Chad Smith, Deb Gilburg, and Michael Giacalone and his sons Alec and Nathan. Yes, all three Giacalones were competing for two spots on the search committee.
In total, 28 residents made their pitch. Three withdrew because of the time commitment and six had conflicts and couldn’t attend Tuesday.
“I didn’t hear anyone that I wouldn’t want on the committee,” said Haley. “I don’t know how we narrow it down to two.”
The board decided that each member will submit two names plus an alternate and Executive Assistant Caitlin Saunders would compile the 10 candidates, along with the alternates. The results would be posted in the Select Board packet on Oct. 7. And the final decision on which two will be on the committee will be decided Oct. 12. What are the chances board members will pick the same names? Will they go for experience? Will they want a man and a woman? Will they want a fresh face?
“Mine will be night and day different from each other,” said Haley.
Another decision that will come Oct. 12 is what two town staff members will be on the committee. Library Director Amy Lannon, Fire Chief Greg Burns, and Police Chief David Clark have all said yes to serving on the committee.
