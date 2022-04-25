READING - Last week the CDC designated Middlesex County as “medium community level” for COVID-19, making the county one of three in Massachusetts to receive the designation indicating an elevated spread of the coronavirus and an uptick in the number of inpatient beds occupied in local health facilities.
Locally Reading’s case numbers have declined slightly but remain higher than the low reached earlier this spring. According to the Reading Board of Health’s latest data covering the week of April 14-21, Reading currently has 42 active cases, down from 47 last week, and that includes five among children under age 5, nine among children between ages 5-18 and 28 among adults age 18 and over.
Overall Reading’s total caseload since the pandemic began is now 4,701 and the town’s death toll remains flat at 53. A total of 4,590 residents have reportedly recovered and 16 cases have been transferred to
other jurisdictions.
---
Town Forest Appreciation Day
This Sunday the Reading Town Forest Committee will be sponsoring Town Forest Appreciation Day, a three-hour event intended to bring residents to the forest for an afternoon of fun. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. by the Wood End School and features a guided bird walk with local educator Dave Williams (12:15 to 1:45 p.m.), a self-guided scavenger hunt, a look at the Fairy House Building, a mural appreciation at the Cinder Block Building and an invasive species pulling. Residents can also learn about the town’s environmental initiatives and be entered into multiple drawings for free prizes.
---
“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission
This week the Reading Catholic Community will hold a pair of talks by nationally-known Catholic speaker Jon Leonetti, who will give practical and effective ways for Catholics to live, know and grown in faith and help close the gap between their faith and everyday lives. The first will take place at the St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the second at the St. Athanasius Church on Thursday, April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Town Meeting, 7 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Tuesday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.