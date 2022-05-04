READING – Deputy Police Chief Christine Amendola knows exactly how Reading residents feel about parking in downtown. That’s because she hears from them on a daily basis.
“Yes, they call, they email, and they come right into my office,” said Amendola. “Half my day is taken up with parking. But I think this will be a very big help.”
What Amendola was talking about was the Select Board approval Tuesday night of recommendations made by the Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee (PARC). The board approved changes to street parking, approved kiosks, and asked that education and communication accompany those changes. But don’t worry about parking today. The changes will take a while.
Fresh off a near four-hour Town Meeting Monday night, the Select Board concluded its work Tuesday in a little more than two hours. In addition to parking, it voted on an Arbor Day proclamation, approved a new restaurant where you can have a Bloody Mary with your eggs, and heard a request from a resident to honor our military.
While the kiosks and their $110,000 price tag were the subject of a lengthy discussion during Town meeting last week, they are just a part of what was approved by the Select Board. The goal was to provide greater parking for employees further away from downtown and more parking for customers close to businesses. And the board did not vote on anything pertaining to fees, including permit fees for employers and fines for parking violations. That’s a discussion for a later date.
The specific changes were included in four votes by the board. It was four because of conflict-of-interest laws that prevented Chris Haley from voting on one, Carlo Bacci on another, and both Haley and Bacci on a third. Both own businesses in the downtown area.
With all five members eligible to vote on Group 1 changes, the board voted 5-0 to approve the following changes:
• Parking on Chute Street on the westerly side of Chute Street between 42 Chute and Woburn Street will be subject to the Downtown Business District Employee Permit Parking Restrictions (2-hour for residents or employee permit);
• In addition, 16 spaces on the north side and south side of Gould Street heading westward starting from the 16 Gould Street boundary line to Haven Street will be subject to the Downtown Business District two-hour parking restrictions;
• A valid Resident Parking Permit will be required to park lawfully on the westerly side of Sanborn Street between Woburn Street to the southern end of the 16 Sanborn Street Driveway from 6 a.m. through 9:30 a.m., Monday thru Friday;
• The 42 marked spaces on the west side of Vine Street from High Street to the end of 120 Vine Street will be converted to Downtown Business District Employee Parking;
• The marked parking spaces on the northerly side of Lowell Street from Main Street to Highland Ave. will be subject to the Downtown Business District Employee Parking Restrictions;
• Parking on Harnden Street between Union Street and Pleasant Street, on the west side, will be subject to the Downtown Business District Employee Parking Restrictions;
• and Haven Street on the east side of Main Street to Village Street will be subject to the Downtown Business District Employee Parking Restriction.
With Haley sitting out the Group 2 vote, Carlo Bacci asked the board to consider delaying the kiosks for six months.
“I’m not against the kiosks but to change behavior it takes time,” said Bacci.
Others on the board disagreed with delaying the kiosks.
“We want to put these in place ASAP,” said chair Mark Dockser.
The board decided to split Group 2 into two separate votes.
The first vote, which passed, 4-0, included:
• A valid resident parking permit will be required to park between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday on the west side of High Street between Woburn Street and Washington Street;
• Converting the 13 most northern marked spaces on the west side of High Street to the Downtown Business District Employee Permit Parking Restrictions;
• and parking on Woburn Street on the southerly side from Sanborn Street at Woburn Street to 84 Woburn Street will be subject to the Downtown Business District Employee Permit Parking Restrictions.
The second vote focused on the kiosks and Bacci’s request. The kiosks for the CVS lot (58 spaces) and Brande Court (85 spaces) were approved, 3-1, with Bacci opposed.
Group 3 changes put Bacci on the sidelines. Those changes were approved 4-0 and included:
• The 12 parking spaces on the easterly side of Ash Street in the area between the northernmost intersection with Main Street to Green Street will be converted to two-hour or all-day parking with employee permit.
Both Bacci and Haley were excluded from Group 4, which passed 3-0. The changes included:
• The times where a resident permit parking sticker is needed around the Train Depot will change from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m;
• and the eight parking spots in downtown that have 30-minute limits will change from being available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday to the Downtown Business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m;
While the changes might seem confusing right now, the bottom line for all residents was clear: read the signs when you park your car. Ignoring them could earn you a ticket.
As for when all this happen was unclear Tuesday night. It won’t happen in May because signs must be made and installed and it was unclear how long it would take for the Department of Public Works to make the changes. The kiosks will take longer and Community Development Director Julie Mercier said she was still in discussions with vendors. One idea was starting the kiosks Jan. 1 to match the time for new employee parking permits. Regardless of the dates, the Select Board was clear that a massive communications campaign in town would be needed before anything was enforced.
“This is a big deal,” said Amendola. “This is a project I’ve been working on for at least three years. At the police department I take many, many complaints from employers and employees. They have nowhere for their staff to park. Customers come in complaining that they have nowhere to park too. They see these businesses but people say they don’t want to come to Reading because there’s no parking. So, a big push of ours was to get more employee parking pushed to the outskirts of the downtown to allow customers to have the prime spaces during the day.”
In other agenda items, the Select Board approved a liquor license for the new Half & Half Restaurant at 607 Main Street, formerly the Fusion Cafe. Half & Half is a full-service 60-seat restaurant that will serve breakfast and lunch and be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Shanker Krishnamoorthy also owns and runs Zucca. Alcohol will be offered from 11 a.m. to closing.
During public comment, the board heard from resident Alan Beaulieu who proposed the town fly the flags of each of the United States Armed Forces during the week they were founded, starting with the Army on June 14. Following a Supreme Court decision Monday on a Christian flag at Boston City Hall, Town Manager Fidel Maltez suggested he get legal advice on the topic and report back to the board.
The Select Board will restart office hours starting with Chris Haley on May 17. Office hours were a regular task for board members until Covid put a temporary stop to it.
