READING- Stephanie Schorrow, who wrote “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston
Tragedy” will be giving a lecture at Reading Public Library on May 3.
The event is sponsored by
Friends of the Reading Public Library and will cover the “1942 nightclub fire” which “killed nearly
500 people” according to Schorrow’s website. The lecture will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Community
Room A & B according to the Town of Reading Website.
- - -
Blood Pressure Clinic
The Reading Health Department is offering a blood pressure clinic on May 8, according to the
Town of Reading website. The clinic will be offered between 2 to 5 p.m. and located at Reading
Public Library. According to the website “all ages are welcome” and the blood pressure
screenings will be free.
- - -
Council on Aging Meeting
The Council on Aging will meet on May 2 to discuss financial reports, updates on the Board of
Health survey committee, and more. The meeting which will take place both in-person at 16
Lowell St. and via Zoom will also cover the council’s next steps regarding the new
senior/community center.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and provide an update on the
establishment of Friends of Reading Seniors 60+. The link for the meeting can be found online.
- - -
Virtual Exploration
An event that gives participants the opportunity to virtually visit Saugus Iron Works Historic Site
will be offered on May 3.
According to the Town of Reading website, the event will be supervised
by a park ranger and include “working waterwheels, forges, mills, a historic 17th century home,
and a lush river basin”. The program will run from 12-1 p.m. and the link for registration can be
found on the Town of Reading website.
- - -
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading Website. All remote
meetings’ login information can be found online:
May 1:
Recreation Committee, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 62 Oakland Road
May 2:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Conference Room, 16 Lowell Street
Select Board, 7 p.m., Select Board Meeting Room, 16 Lowell Street
Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 7 p.m., Select Board Meeting Room, Reading Town Hall
May 3:
Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street
May 8:
School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee, 8 a.m., Superintendent Conference Room, Memorial High School
