From STAFF REPORTS
READING - School officials in recent days urged the community to lend a helping hand to a local student who lost everything in a deadly Christmas Eve blaze in a Roxbury apartment complex.
Though not naming the pupil by name, School Committee member Erin Gaffen recently drew attention to the girl’s terrible Christmas season tragedy on social media and directed community members to a GoFundMe page set up to help out the family.
The student, who is a participant in the district’s METCO program, was fortunately unhurt in the multiple-alarm blaze. Her family also escaped the building unscathed, but they have since been displaced from their home due to extensive smoke and water damage to their apartment.
“One of our Reading METCO students tragically lost her home and everything in in during a fire on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, her family made it out of the building safely. Please consider a donation to support this family,” Gaffen wrote in a recent social media post.
As of presstime, around 123 people had made donations of varying amounts to the GoFundMe page, which was set up just days ago by the local student’s grandmother. The online fundraiser, which has so far raised about $9,200, has a $20,000 goal.
According to the grandparent, her daughter and grandchild were sound asleep when the blaze began sweeping across the upper-stories of the apartment complex at around 4:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
Ultimately, the Boston Fire Department, which arrived on the scene to discover a handful of people were still trapped inside the building, rescued two victims from the flames. However, a third victim was later discovered dead inside the building. At least 11 persons were displaced from their homes in the immediate aftermath of the blaze.
“Fortunately, they were awakened by the pounding knock of a neighbor. Dazed and dressed only in their night clothes, my daughter, who lived on the first floor, was able to get her family out of the building to safety,” grandmother Deborah Perry explains in a message accompanying the GoFundMe page.
“Though my daughter and grandchild escaped with their lives - a true Christmas blessing, they lost everything they owned,” the local student’s relative added. “Anything you could do to help my daughter get back on her feet at this difficult time would be deeply appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Reading Public School officials have also responded to the recent tragedy by launching fundraising initiatives of their own. According to Reading METCO Director Kurtis Martin, those wishing to help out are welcomed to drop off grocery, clothing, and department store gift cars to any school within the district.
“We are looking to collect gift cards for the family from stores like Target, Walmart, Market Basket, Stop and Shop, and TJX. If you or anyone would like to donate a gift card you can send the gift card in a sealed envelope to any school and leave it with either the principal or METCO coordinator,” Martin explained in a recent message to the school community.
Citizens can also purchase clothing directly for the local student and her family. The clothing sizes of each household member is as follows:
• Mom - pants small or size 6, shirts small, coat size medium, and sneaker 8.5;
• Student (female) – size 6 jeans, small sweatpants, coat small, shirt small, and sneaker 8.5;
• and Male Sibling – men’s large everything, Jeans 34 waist length 33”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.