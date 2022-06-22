READING – The School Committee Wednesday evening June 16 held a remote open meeting on Zoom to approve a Barrows School principal search process proposed by School Superintendent Tom Milaschewski. School Chair Tom Wise and Vice Chair Shawn Brandt met together in-person with Carla Nazzaro and Sarah McLaughlin joining the proceedings via Zoom. Committee members Chuck Robinson and Erin Gaffen were unable to join in the discussion. Milaschewski announced he has been informed by four year head of the Barrows elementary school, Beth Leavitt, that she will be leaving at the end of the current school year. He added “we know she has positively impacted so many students, staff, and families at Barrows during her tenure” and “we wish her the best in her next chapter”. He went on to say “Beth had a strong work ethic and ability to connect with students and families.” Milaschewski reported that the search would be similar to the recent Parker Middle School and Wood End school searches but would be a little different due to the timeline. He felt due to the time of year “the pool of candidates would be a little more shallow” compared to the two prior searches which resulted in two excellent candidates for the posts. As a result they would also seek an interim principal for the school for up to a year as a backup option in the event they were not able to attract a strong candidate for the next school year. The full time position was posted on Monday June 13. The possible interim position was posted on Thursday June 16. The application deadline will be June 30. Finalist candidates will be selected July 12 and interviewed July 14-July 19. An offer will be extended July 20. A virtual meeting will be held tonight (June 22) at 6 p.m., open to students and families of the Barrows community to discuss the search process and qualities of the new leader. School Committee members on the search committee will be McLaughlin and Robinson. Other members had date conflicts with the timeline which was accepted by a 4-0 vote.
Schools seek replacement for Barrows Principal Beth Leavitt
- By AL SYLVIA
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- High court rules wording of 'millionaire tax' summary fair
- Chaka Khan, Ukraine tribute highlight Boston Pops show
- Kaley Cuoco finalises divorce from Karl Cook
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy felt 'helpless' being away from his wife Peta Murgatroyd when she miscarried
- Britney Spears wants to honeymoon in Hawaii
- Kendall Jenner splits from Devin Booker
- Saturdays star Mollie King is pregnant
- Margaret Cho felt 'invisible' as a bisexual woman
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami posts first naked picture on OnlyFans
- Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’
- Maya Jama admits she ends up at 24-hour parties in Ibiza with revellers doing ‘wild stuff’
- Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington
- Police investigating possible stranger danger incident
- Tom Hanks shout at fans for causing wife to stumble
- 42nd annual Shriner’s Football All-Star game set for Friday: Six local football players — and a coach — ready for one more contest
- Woburn’s ‘Vale’ redevelopment quickly taking shape
- Sophomore comes through with game winning hit: Alyssa and the ‘Adams Family’, a scary combination
- Celia Kulis meets up with Margaret Mooney after breaking her record from 41 years ago: A record breaking new friendship formed
Images
Videos
Commented
- Brooklyn Beckham has huge new tattoo of wedding vows inked on arm (2)
- Michael J. Fox struggles to remember his lines after Parkinson's diagnosis (2)
- Gas surpasses $5 a gallon as summer travel season heats up (2)
- Johnny Depp issued stern warning to Jason Donovan after cocaine collapse (1)
- Residents firmly against proposed 40B project (1)
- Jon Cryer considering ending Two And A Half Men to save Charlie Sheen's life (1)
- Burlington reaffirms odd/even water ban (1)
- Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue transports injured biker on Triple Tree Trail (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.