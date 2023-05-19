MALDEN - Reading resident Jerry O’Connell and other volunteers from throughout Greater Boston were recently honored by Malden’s The Immigrant Learning Center, Inc. (ILC) for their dedication to local immigrant and refugee communities.
According to the Malden non-profit, which helps foreign-born adults learn English and acclimate to life in the United States, the Reading resident and other volunteers take time out of their busy schedules every week to help hundreds of immigrant and refugee adults from 56 countries adjust to their new lives across nearly 60 Greater Boston communities.
Under the direction of ILC teachers, most volunteers spend three-hours a day, one to four days a week, helping foreign-born adults learn reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills in English, prepare to become U.S. citizens, and increase their understanding of American culture.
O’Connell helps aspiring U.S. citizens understand the process and prepare for the citizenship exam. He started volunteering in 2019 after learning about the Immigrant Learning Center from Rose Thompson, a Reading resident who volunteered there from 2004 until 2014.
Not long after O’Connell started, his friend Lucille Beeth joined him. This year, their friends John and Joanne Harney started volunteering in the English classrooms. By helping newcomers achieve their personal goals, these volunteers also help them fully contribute to the economic, civic and cultural life in their new communities.
ILC Executive Director Vince Rivers told the volunteers at Friday’s ceremony, “We literally could not do this without you. Without you, there is no The ILC. We currently have about 37 staff members and about 80 volunteers working together to give immigrants a voice across the organization.”
“Most of you work hands-on in the classrooms, but we are also fortunate to have volunteers who work remotely to help educate the public about immigration with our Public Education Institute and others who volunteer with our communications department to make our materials more accessible to all. All of you are making a meaningful difference in the lives of newcomers to this country,” Rivers continued.
The volunteers have been critically important for ramping back up in-person classes following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the current class session, the Immigrant Learning Center is serving 75 percent more students than in the fall with a growing wait list.
Without these services, hundreds of new Americans could be delayed or even prevented from achieving their goals and becoming successful workers, parents and community members.
New volunteers are always welcome. For more information about the volunteer program, contact Jeannine Helen at
jhelen@ilctr.org or (781) 322-9777.
The ILC of Malden is a not-for-profit organization that gives immigrants a voice in three ways. The English Language Program provides free, year-round ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes to help immigrant and refugee adults in Greater Boston become successful workers, parents and community members. The Public Education Institute informs Americans about immigrants and immigration in the United States, and the Institute for Immigration Research, a joint venture with George Mason University, conducts research on the economic contributions of immigrants.
For more information, visit the website http://www.ilctr.org. The ILC can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Log In
