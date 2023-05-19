READING TIES HAVE PROVEN quite important at Malden’s Immigrant Learning Center (ILC), where a number of volunteers with local connections are helping the immigrant community adjust to their new lives in and around the Boston area. Above, Reading resident Jerry O’Connell (third from left) convinced Lucille Beeth (far right) to volunteer at the non-profit and later both brought friends John and Joanne Harney (far left) to the center. O’Connell in turn originally learned about the charity and its mission from Reading resident and longtime ILC volunteer Rose Thompson (not pictured).