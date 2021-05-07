As a strong student, accomplished athlete and an excellent role model, Sophia McGonagle is worthy of recognition. Her work and time spent helping the community make her an important student of the senior class. Teachers and classmates of Sophia often say she is a very kind person and is always willing to help others with whatever they need. She is a dedicated member of the RMHS sports programs and has made an impact as a strong athlete.
Sophia's time at the high school has been filled with many memories. A lot of those include her time as a Captain of the Girls Varsity Volleyball Team and Captain of the Girls Varsity Track Team. She has loved spending time with her teammates and coaches and loved the sports themselves. She also plays club volleyball at the national level for EVO. Some of her most exciting moments in her high school years were playing sports, getting close to her teams and going to playoffs and states.
As an accomplished athlete, Sophia's hard work has paid off. She has recently been recruited to play Division One Volleyball for Merrimack College. Sophia plans to major in criminology and criminal justice with a minor in psychology and forensics. She is interested in criminal investigations and is excited for college.
Sophia is a strong student as she has always achieved her best, receiving honor roll all four years as well as being inducted into National Honor Society. She also received a scholarship offer from her strong MCAS scores.
Sophia has dedicated many hours to support local charities and did service work to give back to the community. She has volunteered at the Reading Fall Street Fair and helped kids at different booths. She has also volunteered at many different school events and helped give back through club events and sports fairs. Not only has she spent time volunteering, but she was also elected President of the RMHS Spanish Club for her dedication and ability to lead others.
In her free time, Sophia loves to spend time with family and friends. She loves photography, working out and listening to music. She loves to eat acai bowls, sushi, avocados, and coffee. She also loves to watch her favorite teams – USA Volleyball National Team, Nebraska Volleyball, and University of Kentucky Volleyball. She works at Dunkin’ Donuts, Shake Shack, and is a Gymnastic Coach. On the side, Sophia is a self employed photographer for sports teams and others.
Sophia has had many teachers that have made an influence on her development. Sophia shares, “Mrs. Lynch was such a great teacher who cared about you as a person, not just your academic success. Mrs. Dalby really opened my eyes to different study techniques and encouraged me to find ways to memorize things. Mrs. Baskin made class fun and gave us the time and help we needed for assignments. Mr. Daley was such a great teacher, and cared for every single student and was your biggest cheerleader.”
Sophia has enjoyed taking many amazing courses in high school. Some of her favorites include Advanced Placement US History, Anatomy, Honors Biology, Honors British Literature, Honors History, Honors Spanish, Honors English, TV Production. This year her courses include Honors Law, Honors Psychology, Honors Journalism , Honors Poetry, Social Media, Intro to Calc, Environmental Ecology, Energy and Ecology, Financial Literacy.
Sophia shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. Sophia shares a quote about her RMHS experience: “RMHS developed me into a completely different person than I was when I was a freshman, and gave me great life skills and role models.”
She would like to thank her family for always being there for her. “I would like to thank my dad for always working his hardest to provide for me and for getting me where I am now, as well as being such an important role model in my life on how to be a hard worker and do what you love. I would like to take my grandmother for always helping out and being a huge part of my life, being my first real boss, and for coming to all my events. I would like to thank my sisters for being so supportive of my dreams and coming to my events.”
And to her coaches, she is forever grateful for their support and guidance. “I would like to thank my club coach for developing me into the volleyball player I am now, and making my dream of playing Division One happen. I would like to thank Danielle Raneri, and Michael and Brianna Coppellotti, for coming to events and sacrificing their time with me so I can achieve my goals. I would like to thank coach Hopkinson and the volleyball program for giving me a second family and a place to play volleyball for fun. I would like to thank Mrs. Madden and the girls track program for giving me a family and a space to develop as an athlete and person.”
Sophia McGonagle lives on Pine Ridge Road with her father Paul McGonagle and sisters Isabella (16) and Ava (13).
