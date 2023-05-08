READING - The Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) will hold a public meeting regarding
the Greater Boston YMCA on Monday, May 15.
The meeting which can be attended in person at Reading Town Hall and virtually will cover a “Minor Site Plan Review application submitted by BSC Group, Inc., on behalf of the Greater Boston YMCA located at 36 Arthur B. Lord Drive,” according to the Town of Reading website. BSC Group, Inc., on behalf of the Greater Boston
YMCA, is “proposing site improvements, including replacing their concrete splash pad, play area and several parking spaces with a new artificial lawn”.
The meeting will begin at 7:45 p.m. in the Select Board Room, and the link to the Zoom meeting is available on the Town of Reading website.
- - -
Vaccine Clinic
A vaccine clinic will be held at Coolidge Middle School on May 11. According to the Town of Reading website, the Pfizer vaccine and flu shots will be available to those three and above.
The clinic will also offer bivalent boosters as well as the Moderna vaccine for those ages 18+.
VaxinateRx will host the clinic and it will take place between 3-5 p.m. A link to preregister for the event can be found on the Town of Reading Website.
- - -
Community Beading
An opportunity to aid with a community art project is being offered on May 13 at the Reading Public Library.
Attendees will be joined by “Indigenous artist and Massachusetts Tribe Educator/Historian Thomas Green” and be able to create a small section of a larger piece that will later be displayed in the library, according to the Town of Reading website.
All materials will be provided and “previous beading experience is helpful, but not necessary”. The event will be held in Community Room A & B and will take place from 12:30-4:45 p.m.
- - -
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login can be found online:
May 9
• School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 10 a.m., Memorial High, School Library;
• Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
May 10:
• Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room, Zoom;
• Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Zoom;
• Historical Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room;
May 15:
• Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room;
• Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:45 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Room.
