This week's senior profile highlights Megan McLaughlin, a creative, kind, and passionate Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Megan is a multi talented student who has natural artistic abilities and is the Captain of the Girls Varsity Field Hockey team. Megan is a caring friend who is admired by many at the high school. She is also a dedicated student who puts her best effort into her work inside and outside of school. Before coming to high school Megan attended Barrows Elementary School and Parker Middle School. This year Megan is taking a great lineup of courses including, AP Government, AP Art (2D drawing & painting), Honors Journalism & Honors Film and Literature, Honors French, Intro to Calculus, and Intro to International Relations.
When asked what her most exciting memory from high school was she says it was when she was voted Captain of the Girls Varsity Field Hockey Team.
Megan explains how special the moment was saying, "I received a text from my coach while in the car with two of my best friends saying that I am a captain along side Liz Quirbach.”
Megan says that the moment was so important to her because becoming Captain was a goal that she had since she was in middle school. Megan worked extremely hard for it and finally getting the role was rewarding and beyond special.
Megan adds that, “Playing for the high school’s field hockey team has been the most memorable experience of high school and so to finish off my senior season as a captain with a truly wonderful team was everything I could ask for.”
Megan has also participated in community service around Reading. Megan has volunteered as a coach for Reading youth Field Hockey. Megan coached and refereed on the weekends for players ages 8 to 13.
Megan explains why the program was so important to her saying, “I absolutely loved it because to me it was just more activities that I could be a part of with some of my teammates who also coached. I grew to love seeing the kids every week too because that is where I started to play the sport and where I grew to love it.”
Megan's old Field Hockey Coach still runs the program. When Megan was in middle school some of the Varsity Field Hockey players from the high school would help coach. Megan says that being able to coach as a high schooler felt very full circle.
Some fun facts about Megan are that her favorite food is fruit and her favorite dessert is ice cream. Megan’s favorite actress is Jennifer Lawrence. Megan’s favorite book is Just Kids by Patti Smith. Her favorite animal is a dog. When Megan isn't working or playing field hockey she is typically hanging out with her friends. Megan also enjoys creating art pieces, watching movies, and spending time with her family.
Megan would like to give thanks to a few people who have left a positive impact on her. First she would like to thank Ms. Clawson.
Megan writes, “Ms. Clawson has saved me during my senior year. I was in her Honors journalism class first semester A block and grew very close to her. I spend my studies and flex in her room. She creates a welcoming environment for everyone and she is a teacher who I know I can speak freely to and who would support me.” Megan hopes that Ms. Clawson knows that she has left a positive impact on many of her students.
Megan also thanks her friends and family for sticking by her and supporting her throughout high school. Megan attributes her growth as a person to her friends she says, “they are the funniest and kindest people who have been along my side these past few years.”
Megan also gives her thanks to her coaches and teammates, “There’s nothing like being part of a close knit team of truly great people. I can’t thank them all enough.”
Megan has participated in the RMHS art club her freshman, sophomore, and junior year.
As mentioned, Megan is the Captain of the Girls Varsity Field Hockey team. She played field hockey all four years of high school. She plays forward and sometimes middlefield.
Outside of school Megan has also been able to balance a job on top of school and sports. She has worked at Dandi-lyons Ice Cream here in Reading since her sophomore year. She is thrilled to start her third season there soon. Megan expresses how much she loves her job saying, “I truly think I have the best part time job. I am very lucky to have a really fair and hardworking boss as well as funny and great people as coworkers. Sometimes the late night rush is long and tiresome but I really do think it’s the best place to work as a high school student and I’m very grateful for my job.”
After high school Megan plans on attending an art college and wants to major in art or design. Her top schools at the moment are MassArt and Syracuse.
Megan resides on Howard Street with her parents Ron and Katie McLaughlin. Megan also has two siblings, Michael McLaughlin (20) and Avery McLaughlin (10).
