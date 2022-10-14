Lucy Weld is described by many as a driven, responsible, and outgoing Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before attending high school Lucy went to Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
Lucy’s rigorous course load this year reflects her dedication and determination as a student at RMHS. She is taking a dual enrollment class with Endicott College on Intro to Human Services. Her other courses include AP Literature and Composition, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP French, and Anatomy and Physiology.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Lucy has been actively involved with community service. She takes pride in helping the community and having a positive impact on others.
Lucy explains the specifics of what she does saying, “I do community service with Pine Street Inn by wrapping gifts for the homeless during Christmas time. My family also always does Reading Adopt-A-Family during Thanksgiving and prepares a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need. I also have served meals at Rosie’s Place and volunteered at the MSPCA. Through the school, I volunteered with the peer tutoring program as well as Habitat for Humanity, POWIR club, and Students for the Greater Community club.”
Community service has contributed to Lucy’s experience in helping, exposure to specific needs, and new connections. She says her favorite memory from high school was being able to start a community service club to benefit the Boston Area.
Lucy adds, “Volunteering has always been a passion of mine and it was really meaningful to me to be able to share that with my fellow students. With the club, I was able to network with multiple organizations in Boston and make connections that can also help me in the future. I think that community service is an important thing to do for everyone because it is so empowering to you and the people you’re helping.”
Lucy has also been part of a number of clubs throughout her high school career. Freshman year she joined French Club, Leo Club, Drama Club, and Habitat for Humanity. Junior year she became Vice President of French Club, Treasurer of POWIR Club, and joined Women in STEM. As a Senior, Lucy is President of French Club, the treasurer of POWIR Club, President of Women in STEM, and President of Students for the Greater Community.
Along with clubs Lucy has participated in sports at the high school. She has been part of the Girls Varsity Tennis team since Sophomore year. She has also done club tennis year round.
On top of all her accomplishments Lucy has also maintained jobs outside of school. She has worked as a Chick-fil-A team member, a Starbucks barista, ice cream scooper, and a YMCA Camp Huckins Junior Counselor.
In her free time Lucy enjoys drawing, journaling, reading, hanging out with friends, shopping, going to the city, going on walks, and exploring new places. Her favorite food is Broccoli Alfredo and she likes ice cream for dessert. Her favorite movie is “Don't Worry Darling.” Her favorite actress is Zendaya and her favorite book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Her favorite animal is her dog Tucker. Lucy's favorite quote is “If you were born with the weakness to fall you were born with the strength to rise” - Rupi Kaur
Lucy gives thanks to her teachers who have guided her throughout her journey at RMHS. She especially gives thanks to Mr. Albright saying, “I would like to thank Mr. Albright at RMHS for really helping me explore and grow my love of biology and life science. In his AP Biology class, I was able to learn things independently while asking for help if I needed it. I learned a lot in his class and it was definitely the main reason why I decided to major in biological science.”
Some classes that have made an impact on Lucy have been Freshman Honors Biology with Ms. Lynn and AP Biology with Mr. Albright Junior Year.
She says, “They introduced me to my favorite subject and developed my love of learning about how things work in the natural world.”
When asked what Lucy will remember most from high school she says, “I will remember the friends I made the most. I have been through a lot with them and they helped me through everything. Without their support, I couldn’t have done it. High school can be overwhelming, but the friendships I made are lasting and fulfilling. I think that they are definitely the best thing to come out of my time in high school.”
To the RMHS community Lucy is a driven, independent learner who knows what she needs to succeed.
In terms of what Lucy stands for she says, “As someone who volunteers a lot, I think that philanthropy is really important. I stand for giving back to the community and helping people is definitely one of my personal core values.”
After high school Lucy plans on majoring in Health Science, Biomedical Science, and Biology. Her field of interest is Pre-Med.
Lucy resides on Highland Street with her parents Samantha and Karl Weld, and brothers Emmett (20) and Charlie (15) along with her dog Tucker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.