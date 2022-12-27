READING - Work commenced today on a water main replacement along Haven and Gould Streets, where the project is expected to impact the downtown area through the end of January.
During construction Haven Street will remain open to traffic but some parking spots will be utilized daily for heavy equipment storage during non-working hours. Working hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though work is often expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., the town says.
Daily updates with expectations for the next day’s working plans will be provided on the town’s website, and message boards will be posted downtown and updates on social media to help keep the public informed as well.
---
Reading is hiring
Looking for a job? The Town of Reading announced recently that it has a number of open positions and is seeking qualified applicants. Among the open jobs are clerks for the tax collector and elder/human services departments, a senior planner in the Community Development office, an administrative secretary for the Health Director, a computer technician, a substitute plumbing and gas inspector, a school crossing guard and several Department of Public Works positions. For more information and to apply, visit the town’s website at https://www.readingma.gov/Jobs.aspx.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
There are no public meetings scheduled in Reading this week. Happy Holidays and a happy New Year to everyone!
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
