READING - Though temperatures won’t compare to the furnace-like conditions that descended upon the region during a June heatwave, Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) officials believe July’s peak energy demands will occur over the next two days.
With July of 2021 thus far featuring the kind of soggy conditions that are most commonly associated with April, the National Weather Service is predicting that streak of rain will break today with sunny skies and a predicted high temperature of 84 degrees farenheit.
On Friday, temperatures may climb even higher, with local meteorologists suggesting that the mercury could climb to a high of 89 degrees before possible thunderstorms and rain showers break the heat.
“While not expected to surpass the annual peak for the year so far, the peak for the month of July may occur this week,” RMLD officials noted in a “shred-the-peak” message to customers yesterday.
“Please conserve electricity on Thursday, July 15and Friday, July 16 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm to help reduce future power supply costs, keep electric rates affordable, and reduce regional carbon emissions,” representatives from the non-profit utility continued.
According to officials for the non-profit utility, energy consumption peaks occur when the highest level of electricity is consumed in our region both monthly and annually.
Peaks impact both energy costs and the environment because the more inefficient and environmentally impacting generators are needed in order to meet the high demand for electricity.
Because electricity is more expensive when purchased during peak demand times, RMLD officials introduced its “shred-the-peak” program a few years ago as a way to empower customers to control the cost of their power bills.
“Peaks occur when the highest level of electricity is consumed in our region within a specific timeframe,” officials from the regional electricity distributor explained in their latest message to customers. “Peak electricity is expensive, affecting power supply costs and in turn, customer bills. The peaks that impact RMLD's power supply costs occur once per month and once per year.”
RMLD officials offer the following advice to those who may be unable to leave air conditioners off during the course of the day due to the extreme temperatures:
• Turn off unnecessary lights and electronics;
• Delay using appliances such as washers, dryers, dishwashers, and humidifiers/dehumidifiers until after the predicted peak window;
• Postpone charging electric vehicles until after the predicted peak window;
• Raise the temperature setting on your air conditioner (ENERGY STAR recommends a setting of 78 degrees or higher);
• If you have a heat pump: heat pump HVAC systems are most efficient when maintaining a steady temperature, and frequent adjustments are typically not recommended from a comfort and efficiency perspective. If you decide to adjust the thermostat temperature setting during Shred the Peak events, you will be helping reducing peak load, which is appreciated. However, it may take some time (potentially several hours) for the heat pump HVAC to return your living space to its original temperature;
• Shut off pool pumps during the predicted peak window;
• Close curtains/blinds of south-facing windows to keep the heat from the sun out;
• and cook dinner on the grill.
RMLD is in the process of rolling out its Customer Notification System. Shred the Peak text, phone, and/or email alerts will be available as a future phase of the project.
Customers may enroll to receive these and other future notifications now.
Though Thursday and Friday will bring the summer conditions expected during the month of July, rain is expected to return to the region by this weekend, with the National Weather Service saying there’s a likely chance of showers throughout Saturday and early Sunday morning.
July has traditionally been one of the driest months in New England, but this year, just shy of nine inches of rain has fallen in the Boston area this month.
Those rainfall totals make July of 2021 the third wettest in the state’s recorded history, according to National Weather Service. The record for July rainfall was reportedly set in 1921, when an estimated 11.7 inches of rain fell in and around Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.