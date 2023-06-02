By YASMINE SAHEB
Reading Memorial High School is fortunate to have students like Teresa Hall, who exudes enthusiasm, determination, and an outgoing personality. Throughout her high school journey, Teresa has consistently demonstrated her commitment to academics, community service, and personal growth. Her vibrant personality, combined with her passion for learning and helping others, has left a lasting impact on the RMHS community.
Teresa's educational journey began at Killam Elementary School, where her teachers quickly recognized her infectious enthusiasm for learning. She continued her academic pursuits at Parker Middle School, where her outgoing nature and determination shone brightly. With a thirst for knowledge and a desire to make a difference, Teresa entered Reading Memorial High School ready to take on new challenges and explore her passions.
One of Teresa's most exciting high school experiences came from her involvement in the AP Spanish Class. The cultural experience parties organized by the class created a vibrant atmosphere.
She states, “About once a month my class would have an ‘Experiencia Cultura’ where we would immerse ourselves in the Spanish culture by listening to music in Spanish, dancing, and eating food. Our teacher Sra. Murphy taught us how to dance bachata, merengue, and salsa. It was a great opportunity to bond with my class and something that I had never done in any of my other high school classes.”
Another memorable moment for Teresa was a field trip to Boston with her Epidemic Disease class. On this educational excursion, Teresa and her classmates became tour guides for the day, armed with microphones and short speeches on historic landmarks connected to the Smallpox epidemic. Sharing their knowledge with others, they not only honed their public speaking skills but also deepened their understanding of the city's history.
Reflecting on her time at RMHS, Teresa acknowledges that it is the people she will remember most. She cherishes the friendships she has formed with individuals who possess kind hearts and genuine compassion.
Additionally, Teresa holds great appreciation for her teachers, who have imparted valuable knowledge and helped shape her into the person she is today.
Teresa's senior year at RMHS showcased her intellectual prowess and diverse interests. Her course load included challenging subjects like AP Spanish, Honors Pre-Calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Story Writing, Honors Epidemic Disease, Honors Physics, and Piano 1. Through her commitment to academic excellence, Teresa consistently earned a place on the Honor Roll.
Beyond her academic pursuits, Teresa actively engaged in community service. For several summers, she dedicated her time to assisting at a summer day camp in Lexington, which became the highlight of her summers. As a high school camp counselor, Teresa had the privilege of working with children in grades K to 5, fostering their growth and providing guidance.
Teresa also contributed to her community through her involvement in various clubs and organizations.
In her sophomore year, she joined "We the Youth," a club dedicated to promoting civic engagement and raising awareness of important societal issues. In junior year, Teresa expanded her horizons by participating in Habitat for Humanity, Cooking Club, Students for the Greater Community, and Psychology Club. In her senior year, she continued her commitment to psychology by remaining a member of the Psychology Club, while also joining Book Club, GSA, Spanish Club, and Culture Club.
When asked about her dedication to community service, Teresa emphasizes her belief in equality and inclusion. She stands as an advocate and ally for minority groups, striving to create inclusive and welcoming environments where everyone feels safe. Her dedication to fostering positive change and supporting those in need is truly inspiring.
Teresa's dedication to her studies and extracurricular activities extends beyond the school walls. In her free time, she enjoys dancing, listening to music, going on walks, spending quality time with friends and family, shopping, exploring Boston, dining out, and finding solace in the comfort of her own home.
Teresa's outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have not gone unnoticed. She has been consistently recognized for her academic accomplishments, earning a spot on the Honor Roll for all four years of high school.
Additionally, Teresa was honored with the Core Value Award during her senior year, a testament to her embodiment of RMHS's values of respect, responsibility, and perseverance.
As Teresa prepares to embark on her next chapter at the University of Vermont, she looks forward to exploring different academic disciplines and discovering her true passion. With her vibrant personality, determination, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact, there is no doubt that Teresa will continue to excel in all her endeavors.
In closing, Teresa would like to express her gratitude to her family and friends for their constant support throughout her time at RMHS. Their unwavering belief in her abilities has been a driving force behind her achievements. She would also like to extend her thanks to the dedicated educators who have nurtured her growth and inspired her to reach for the stars.
She adds, “Ms. Lynn and Mrs. Howie, my Epidemic Disease teachers both made a positive impact on me. Everyday I would walk into class and be greeted by them. They made sure everyone felt comfortable and seen in their class. They were so passionate and dedicated to their work and I appreciate them so much. They are both kind hearted people who I am so thankful to have had as my teachers. Ms. Moylan the school's librarian, also left a positive impact on me. She always has a positive outlook on things and a contagious bright energy. I remember one time I left my phone in the library and she hand delivered it to my physics class. She is truly a kind person who I admire and I am so lucky to have gotten to know her this year.”
Some quick fun facts about Teresa is that her favorite food is Chicken 777 from Maya Indin Bar and Grill and Soup Dumplings. Her favorite music groups are Big Thief, Mitski, and The Strokes. Her favorite book is “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien. Cheesecake is her favorite dessert and a tiger is her favorite animal.
Teresa resides on Parker street with her parents Jodi and Craig Hall. She also has a sister named Maya Hall (20).
