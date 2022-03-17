MEET THE CANDIDATES - Select Board contenders (left photo, l to r) Mark Dockser, Jackie McCarthy, and Nancy Tawadros enjoy each other’s conversation in the moments before the start of a pre-election forum moderated by Democratic Town Committee Chair Cathy Zeek. Photo at right, (l to r), School Committee incumbents Charles Robinson and Tom Wise, both of whom are running unopposed in April’s elections, field questions from Zeek in the Reading Public Library Community Room.