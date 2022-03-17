By BOB HOLMES
READING – Three candidates for two positions. It’s time for Reading’s version of musical chairs.
Residents heard from the three candidates for the Reading Select Board Wednesday night. A packed house in the Reading Public Library Community Room listened to Mark Dockser, Jackie McCarthy, and Nancy Tawadros introduce themselves and answer questions. An RCTV audience listened in as well.
Two positions on the board are open, those currently occupied by Dockser and Anne Landry. But with Landry deciding not to run for re-election, it means there will be at least one new member on the board, joining current members Carlo Bacci, Karen Herrick, and Chris Haley.
The event was hosted by the Reading Democratic Town Committee with chair Cathy Zeek presiding. She had help of course, with Bill Brown sitting in the second row asking most of the questions.
Each candidate was given 10 minutes with the majority of the time slated for an opening statement. It went alphabetical, meaning Dockser was up first.
Dockser was elected to the Select Board in 2019 and of the three candidates has the most experience in Reading town government. He also served on the Finance Committee for nine years, where he was chair for three years. Dockser has been a Town Meeting member for 24 years. Recently, he’s led the Select Board’s effort to look at replacing the Senior Center as well as being involved in the purchase and planning of the Meadow Brook land near the Town Forest. The Beaver Road resident currently teaches at Northeastern as well as advising and mentoring new businesses.
“I’ve made a positive difference in town,” said Dockser, who called his time on the board “exciting, challenging, and rewarding.”
Dockser focused on three areas, what he called Reading’s Compass, financial stability, and the town’s senior population. He was concerned with “what we do and how we do it,” a reference to the often times contentious discussions on local and national issues. He said former Town Manager Bob LeLacheur left the town in strong financial shape with strong reserves. Because of that the town is positioned to tackle big ticket projects like the Killam School, a Senior/Community Center, the Birch Meadow Master Plan, and the Eastern Gateway. As he has done for years, he spoke in support of the town’s senior population, which sits at roughly 27 percent of the Reading population.
“Our senior center, though wonderful, is a converted fire station that doesn’t even have a bathroom on the first floor,” said Dockser, who is also a member of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc) that is exploring a potential new senior center.
Then it was time for Zeek to ask a question she repeated to McCarthy and Tawadros.
“Your three-year term is approaching an end. How would complete this sentence? I am so glad that we …”
“I’m so glad that we focused on our priorities as a community,” said Dockser. “We learned how to live together better as neighbors and friends and we built a new senior center in town to serve the needs of the community better. And we focused ourselves on being the friends and neighbors that we are.”
McCarthy was up next.
McCarthy is a government relations attorney who recently has been working with telecom companies as they apply for federal and state broadband deployment grants. She is a member of the Finance Committee as well as a Town Meeting member. If her name is familiar, it could be because of her involvement with the Auburn Street water tank. Living under the shadow of the tank on Beacon Street, McCarthy and her husband Mark Delaney were outspoken watchdogs for their neighborhood and often seen at Select Board meetings, both virtual and in person. The experience brought her closer to her neighbors and also gave her a deeper understanding of how the town works.
“We got a front row street to the role of the boards and committees in our town,” said McCarthy, who added she and her husband were both children of police officers and army veterans. “They run on volunteers and they are critical in making decisions about not only our budget but the character of our neighborhoods and how we reflect our priorities. I have learned that we have such a wealth of expertise and background and perspectives across town. Yes, we disagree on policy issues from time to time but we share that common love for this place we call home.”
McCarthy mentioned three priorities. The first was Covid related.
“How are we making sure that we are using the federal money that we are receiving in a way that balances the needs coming out of the pandemic with the tradition of sound financial management.”
Secondly, she asked how best to empower Reading’s new Town Manager Fidel Maltez and the town staff to make sure the town is continuing to deliver excellent services during a time of competing budget needs. And finally, she asked, “how can we communicate better? How can we build a better line of communication between town staff and residents and businesses?”
Then it was McCarthy’s turn with Zeek’s question, “After her three-year term, I am so glad that we …”
“I am so glad that we focused on what unites us in terms of our interests and taking care of both our students and our seniors and everyone in between. In terms of making sure that our businesses have the ability to grow and thrive and making sure our services are provided in an efficient and high-quality way.”
Tawadros was last.
Tawadros has lived in Reading for 18 years and currently is employed in People Operations at EverQuote, a technology company in Cambridge. She volunteers at Caring Hearts Ministries in Revere, serving individuals who struggle with addiction, housing and food insecurities. A single mom, she has two daughters in Reading schools, one a senior at RMHS and one in the eighth grade at Parker Middle School. If elected, the Select Board would be her first position in Reading town government. She lives on Libby Ave.
“The town has resources, money, and a task list. It’s a service organization with elements of a business,” said Tawadros. “So, it’s clear that my professional experience is directly aligned with the responsibilities of the board.
“All in all, I’m ready. I’m ready to be the new voice and a fresh perspective on the board. I bring a lot of service and strategy experience to the table. I know how to analyze data to drive decisions and I know how to engage in community listening and service and to effectively deliver solutions in a corporate and community setting. And I’m ready to bring all of this in service to Reading, the community that has served me and my daughters for the last 18 years.”
As for the key issues she singled out, it started with ARPA funds.
“I’m excited to see the formation of the ARPA Committee. The diversity of thought and background on the committee is great and I’m excited to see what their thoughts are in regards to how the money should be spent.”
Seniors and the need to listen to them, also was important to Tawadros. She also shared her excitement that Killam School was accepted into the Mass School Building Authority.
“So how do I envision my time on the board,” asked Tawadros. “I will bring data-driven decision making as the board considers economic development while being thoughtful regarding parking and traffic. I will become a good steward of our override dollars and work closely with Fidel, Town Meeting members, and my peers on the Select Board to understand our capital projects and community priorities … I would be honored to work alongside our town volunteers to make this wonderful place I call home even better.”
And then Zeek’s question.
“I am so glad that we came together as a board, as a committee, with other boards, to think thru how we can best allocate our ARPA funding to provide the most impact to all of our residents,” said Tawadros.
In addition to the Select Board candidates, residents heard from School Committee candidates Thomas Wise and Chuck Robinson. Both are up for re-election and running unopposed
If you missed Wednesday’s event, each Select Board candidate is online with plenty of information. For Tawadros it’s www.nancyforreading.com. For McCarthy it’s www.jackieforreading.com. And for Dockser, it’s www.electmarkdockser.
Election day is April 5.
